Bruno Montaleone sets the web on fire by posing wearing only underwear showing indiscreet volume: “fire”

Saradíssimo, actor of ‘Secret Truths 2’ draws sighs and drives fans crazy with bold click

Photo: reproduction of Bruno Montaleone's official Instagram
On Tuesday night (5th), Bruno Montaleone caused an uproar on social media, is that the heartthrob decided to set fire to webwith very spicy records in a sequence of two bold clicks. His legions of fans, of course, were flustered and showered with praise as indiscreet as the actor.

in your profile of Instagram, Bruno Montaleone appeared in black and white photos all wet and smiling, on a ladder, leaning on the banister and wearing only underwear black, showing a indiscreet volumewhich ended up catching the attention of fans and friends, who spared no comments.

Owner of a sculptural body, the actor he boasted a six-pack abs, muscular chest and defined arms. In the caption, he joked provocatively: “Remembering that in case of fire, use the stairs”. In the comments, followers of his did not hide the euphoria and left messages beyond unusual.

“If the tank is like this, imagine the faucet”joked a daring fan. “Use the stairs and the hose, huh?”highlighted another. “Are you armed?”asked a follower.“Millions Handrail”joked one more. “It kills people from the heart”said another. “Poor my blood pressure”, joked one more. I could see that the fans of the ‘Secret Truths’ heartthrob even fell to the provocations of the actor.

