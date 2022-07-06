Businessmen criticize government at lunch with Lula – 07/05/2022 – Mercado

During lunch with presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) at Fiesp headquarters this Tuesday (5), businessmen complained about the economic policy under the command of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and presented suggestions to the PT.

According to participants, the president of Fiesp, Josué Gomes, defended the reduction of financing costs and the importance of the role of public banks for the reindustrialization of the country.

Also according to reports, Gomes said that traditionally the Bank of Brazil financed the agricultural sector, while the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) was dedicated to the industry. This formula, in his opinion, should be resumed.

Chairman of Bradesco’s Board of Directors, Luiz Carlos Trabuco defended a regulation capable of leveraging credit granting to companies with existing bank guarantees.

According to a report, he complained about the high compulsory deposits, according to him, in the order of R$ 500 billion.

Besides them, Carlos Alberto da Veiga Sicupira (Ambev), Luiza Helena Trajano (Magazine Luiza), Dan Ioschpe (Ioschpe-Maxion), Jacyr Costa Filho (Tereos) and Fábio Coelho (Google Brazil) participated in the lunch.

Jacy Costa defended the reduction of international dependence, for example, in the production of fertilizers. Roberto Carvalho de Azevedo defended the recovery of Brazil’s international relevance.

Luiza Trajano highlighted the importance of income distribution programs to activate Brazilian consumption. Dan Ioschpe spoke of the importance of renewing the truck fleet and that Brazil needs to put it on the climate agenda.

Also according to participants, Lula said that fiscal responsibility will be a central issue for an eventual government. The former president said that businessmen must be on the side of democracy.

When talking about tax reform, Lula defended collective bargaining, with the strengthening of unions. He stated that the labor reform determines the prevalence of the negotiated. But he said that today there is no room for negotiation.

Upon hearing from Beto Sucupira the defense of dialogue between government and business, the coordinator of Lula’s government program, former minister Aloizio Mercadante, suggested holding debates to build joint proposals.

Leader in the polls, Lula has received proposals from different sectors. On Tuesday (28), it was the turn of Rede D’Or representatives to meet with PT, in São Paulo. Among the participants, Jorge Moll, Paulo Moll and Pablo Meneses, respectively chairman of the Board of Directors and executive director of the company, in addition to Pablo Meneses, executive of the group that acts as government relations.