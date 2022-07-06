But j? Xiaomi Band 7 Pro receives its first firmware update with new features

Although the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the highlight of its event last Monday (04), the Chinese manufacturer also revealed the Band 7 Pro, its new smart bracelet with advanced features for health measurement. This Tuesday (05), just one day after its debut, the accessory is already receiving a firmware update. Band 7 Pro has received an update package that raises its firmware version to 1.2.22. According to the release notes, the update he adds support payments through WeChat — a Chinese app similar to WhatsApp — and additional features for detecting physical activities, making the smart band even more “smart”.

The update allows the bracelet to detectand automatically adjust your sensors for three new physical activities: jumping rope, elliptical and dry rowing. In addition, there is a new Bluetooth disconnect alert and optimized reminders for monitoring sleep, heart rate and blood pressure.