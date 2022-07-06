But j? Xiaomi Band 7 Pro receives its first firmware update with new features

Although the Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the highlight of its event last Monday (04), the Chinese manufacturer also revealed the Band 7 Pro, its new smart bracelet with advanced features for health measurement. This Tuesday (05), just one day after its debut, the accessory is already receiving a firmware update.
Band 7 Pro has received an update package that raises its firmware version to 1.2.22. According to the release notes, the update he adds support payments through WeChat — a Chinese app similar to WhatsApp — and additional features for detecting physical activities, making the smart band even more “smart”.
The update allows the bracelet to detectand automatically adjust your sensors for three new physical activities: jumping rope, elliptical and dry rowing. In addition, there is a new Bluetooth disconnect alert and optimized reminders for monitoring sleep, heart rate and blood pressure.
With over 180 customizable dials, the Band 7 Pro launched with a larger 1.64-inch display and peak brightness at 450 nits. The display is wrapped in an aluminum frame that guarantees more resistance to the wearable. To appeal to athletes, the bracelet offers up to 117 exercise modes. The battery is advantageous and promises 12 days of autonomy.
The Band 7 Pro is now available in China with a suggested price of ¥379, that is, around R$304. Currently, it is possible to find other bracelets and accessories of the brand with similar values in Brazil, such as the Mi Band 6 and the Mi Watch Lite.