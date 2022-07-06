Car hits a bus stop, hits five people and throws a woman from the upper platform of the Rodoviária, in DF; victim died | Federal District

A car ran over five people who were at a bus stop, on the morning of this Wednesday (6), on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in Brasília. One of the victims was thrown from the viaduct and fell into the Monumental Axis. She couldn’t resist and died on the spot..

According to the Fire Department, Another three injured were rescued and taken to the Hospital de Base do DF (HBDF) — one woman is in serious condition. Her son, a toddler, was thrown and rescued by witnesses, but was not seriously injured. The other victims are two men.

In the car were the driver and his wife. The military says they were also taken to the health unit. According to the Military Police, the man underwent a breathalyzer test, which did not indicate blood alcohol.

2 of 4 Car invades a bus stop on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in Brasília — Photo: PMDF/Disclosure A car invades a bus stop on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in Brasília — Photo: PMDF/Disclosure

The man was disoriented. to firefighters, the woman said he was driving the vehicle when he had a seizure. The wife said that she even tried to take over the direction of the car and witnesses said that, after the accident, she got out of the car very shaken and tried to help the other victims.

The bus stop is very close to the retaining wall of the upper platform. The thrown woman had two limbs amputated and could not resist. The other serious victim was wedged between the car and the stop structure.

3 of 4 Car that invaded a bus stop on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto Bus Station, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Car that invaded a bus stop on the upper platform of Rodoviária do Plano Piloto, in Brasília – Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

The accident stopped traffic in the central region of Brasilia. Traffic on the link between Eixinho Sul and the North was completely blocked. Three lanes of the Eixo Monumental, towards Torre de TV, also had traffic interrupted.

4 of 4 Complicated traffic after an accident on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto bus station, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Complicated traffic after an accident on the upper platform of the Plano Piloto bus station, in Brasília — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction