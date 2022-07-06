‘Cara e Courage’: Pat runs away from Alfredo after kissing Moa | come around

The illustrator, who fought with Moa (Marcelo Serrado) over the stuntman’s kiss on Pat, prepares a romantic night for his beloved.

“Tonight is ours,” he says to his wife, who is a little tense about the situation.

“But what’s so special about this night? I’m not forgetting any date, right?”, she asks.

Alfredo comments that they need to celebrate love.

“Sometimes everyday problems, the house, the rush, the children, all this distracts from what keeps us together, which is this feeling. And tonight I took it off to tell you this, Pat… I love you.”

Pat likes to hear her husband’s declaration, she feels welcomed, but he insists on knowing if she loves him.

In 'Cara e Coragem', Pat (Paolla Oliveira) feels welcomed by Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia)

He plays the piano, they dance and they start a night of love. However, Pat is scattered and Alfredo notices.

“You’re not in the mood, are you?” he comments, feeling the woman’s distance.

Pat highlights that routine and worries end up harming the moments of love:

“It’s just that the routine of the house, the family… Sometimes it’s hard to switch off, to see us as lovers again. The day-to-day rush diverts attention…”, she ponders, leaving Alfredo frustrated.

In 'Cara e Coragem', Alfredo (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) feels that Pat (Paolla Oliveira) is not in the mood

Will this night of love really happen?

The scenes will air in this Wednesday’s chapter, 6/7, of Cara e Courage.