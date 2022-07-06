Carlos Santana faints on stage during a performance in the USA

Guitarist Carlos Santana, 74, scared fans after collapsing on stage during a performance in Michigan, United States, last night. The musician’s representative said the musician had heat exhaustion and dehydration.

In videos posted on social media, it is possible to see the musician surrounded by members of his team and doctors. At that moment, Santana appears sitting in front of the drums and then falls back. Frightened, the audience tries to understand what was happening on stage. The legendary guitarist reportedly felt dizzy and so sat in front of the drums at the start of his show before passing out.

According to reports, someone on stage had asked the audience to pray for the guitarist because of a “serious medical” problem.

Another video posted by a fan who went to the show shows the musician being carried on a stretcher. So that the audience could not see the work of health professionals, a black tarp was brought to protect Santana. However, the musician ends up waving an “ok” sign with his hand to the fans as he leaves the stage.

According to a representative of the guitarist, the musician had a malaise from exhaustion caused by the heat and dehydration. According to TMZ, Santana was taken to the hospital for continued observation, but that his condition was “doing well” last night.

The musician has performed 32 times since March 25. At the end of last year, Santana took some time off the stage after undergoing an “unscheduled cardiac procedure”.