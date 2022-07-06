Cássio is already a “saint”, but Vitor Pereira also works miracles at Corinthians – 06/07/2022

The context did not offer Vitor Pereira any other option at Bombonera.

It was to close with a line of five – Fabio Santos third defender, Lucas Piton winger on the left – and wait for a chance of counterattack or time to pass.

Boca Juniors contributed with an absurd lack of creativity. He ran the ball, opened on the left, but Villa’s crosses were looking for the second post, very well protected by the Corinthians flanks on that side and without Zeballos infiltrating or Benedetto occupying that space to finish.

Corinthians still had to deal with the insecurity of João Victor, the team’s best defender, who, to make matters worse, twisted his foot and had to give way to Gil at the end of the first half. The Portuguese coach’s initial plan, of having Mantuan for counterattacks with Roger Guedes and sacrificing Giuliano on the left, had to gradually turn into a “bolt” of 5-4-1. Even with Mantuan’s injury, which gave way to 18-year-old Giovane, five minutes into the second stage.

The Xeneize team had 66% of possession, 88% of success in passes against only 67% of the opponent, finished 20 times, but only half inside the area and only two on target. Benedetto still took a foolish penalty from Raul Gustavo. In addition, there were 45 crossings, most without effect. It remained for the visitors to abuse the long balls and hits: there were 63.

It was left to Cássio in the penalty shootout, even though Agustin Rossi, another specialist in defending kickbacks, was on the other side. Both caught two, but the Brazilian’s last one was decisive, stopping Ramirez, already in the alternating series. Because the very weak Benedetto almost threw the fifth penalty out of the stadium, which could have put Boca in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores.

Corinthians goes on an unforgettable night. Heroic by the circumstances. If Cássio is already canonized and is “saint” for the many defenses in the great achievements in the club’s history for a decade, Vitor Pereira is also working miracles.

The team is in the quarterfinals of the two knockout competitions – just needing to confirm against Santos in Vila Belmiro, after putting 4 to 0 in Itaquera – and manages a G-4 in the running points, just three of the leader Palmeiras. All this without time to work and with an unbalanced and now mutilated cast.

That’s why the different proposal of the coach’s principles of play, who likes pressure and his team with the ball in the attacking field. But if not, he turns around as best he can. And he comes back alive with his Bombonera team.

(Stats: SofaScore)