Cássio Reis details his son’s first week with Fernanda Vasconcellos: “Gratitude”

Cássio Reis details the first week and shows unpublished clicks from the first days of the newborn Romeo’s life

This Tuesday (5), the actor Cassio Reis enchanted the web by taking stock of the little one’s first week of life Romeohis son with the actress Fernanda Vasconcellos.

The artist showed that he is a drooling daddy by sharing a photo album of the first days of the heir and showed happiness with the arrival of the youngest.

“A week of Romeo. In my heart, gratitude to God and all the partners who helped us write the first pages of a new story. When a child is born, we are reborn“, he began.

Then the boy just showed gratitude. “Thank you to all the professionals who dedicated so much care to every detail. Thank you to everyone who donated their time sending so many messages and good vibes. With all our love, Fernanda, Cássio & Romeo“, he added.

The fans, of course, died of love in the comments. “How much love“, said an admirer. “Beautiful family“, commented another. A third highlighted: “a lot of beauty“.

Look:

BABY DADDY!

The actor Cassio Reis published last Thursday (30) the first photo with her son, Romeo.

Fruit of his relationship with the actress Fernanda Vasconcellos, he came into the world at the beginning of the week. The two came together still in the maternity ward where the mother awaits discharge.