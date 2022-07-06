Cast releases first sneak peek behind the scenes of ‘Travessia’, new soap opera

Cast releases first sneak peek at ‘Travessia’, a telenovela that features Jade Picon as the protagonist; Look

The next nine o’clock serial, Crossing, has already started to be recorded and has been stoking the curiosity of novelists. But the anxious can rest assured because the cast released this Tuesday (5) the first sneak peek behind the scenes of the plot.

Written by Gloria Perezthe successor of wetland should hit the screens in October with the debut of the ex-BBB Jade Picon as a protagonist. Unlike TV Globo’s latest soap operas, Crossing is being filmed in Portugal.

Since the beginning of the week, cast members like Rodrigo Lombardi, Alexandre Nero, Giovanna Antonelli, Vanessa Giacomo and Rômulo Estrela are already on European soil. The recordings are being carried out in the Azeitão region, near the city of Setúbal.

Vanessa Giacomo was one of the first to give a spoiler of what is happening there. On her Instagram, she appeared alongside the director Mauro Mendonça Filho and praised the new work: “What a pleasure to work again with such a talented, intelligent, educated man, who I have immense admiration and respect!”

Gloria Perez also made a point of showing details of his newest work. She posed alongside team members and Giovanna Antonelli during an intimate dinner: “Delegate Helô against cybercrime”captioned.

REFLECTED

The actress Drica Moraes gave his opinion on the scaling of Jade Picon for the cast of Crossingnext soap opera at 9. Instead of judging the ex-BBB, the artist says she prefers to give a ‘chance‘ for the influencer to showcase her talent.

At the time when the influencer was announced in the cast of the soap opera of Gloria Perez, many were against. In addition to the audience, some actors also did not like the lineup at all. In the end, Picon has no experience and does not have the DRT, mandatory registration for actors.

Look: