Cauã Reymond is involved in a traffic accident in the West Zone of Rio | celebrities

Rio – Cauã Reymond was involved in a traffic accident this Wednesday morning, on Avenida Lúcio Costa, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. The driver of another vehicle became ill, crossed the road and slightly collided with the back of the actor’s car. The information was confirmed by the press office of Mariana Goldfarb’s husband, who gave more details about the case, to the DAY.

“This morning a gentleman who was driving a car got sick, crossed the road and collided with Cauã’s car that helped to help him on the spot. The incident was quickly resolved with the arrival of the fire department and paramedics. Cauã, even made a video thanking the team for the support on site”, explained a representative from Cauã.

In the aforementioned video, published on Instagram, Cauã says: “I ended up having an accident, everything is fine. I make the video to thank the care and performance of the Barra Presente staff, the Military Police and the Fire Department. in my car, unfortunately, he was feeling a little ill, the Fire Department arrived super fast to attend to him, and, God willing, he will be very well”, wished the actor. The elderly man was taken to the Lourenço Jorge Hospital.