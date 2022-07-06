Ceará vs The Strongest for Sudamericana: where to watch, schedule, lineup and predictions – Play

Ceará enters the field this Wednesday (6) to make history in the Copa Sudamericana. The Voice, faces the The Strongest at Castelão, at 19:15, wanting to advance for the 1st time to the quarterfinals and need only a draw for the unprecedented feat. The advantage was built after the heroic victory in the first leg by 2 to 1at the dreaded altitude of La Paz, at the Hernando Siles stadium.

Pre-match Ceará vs The Strongest today; see details

What time will it be Ceará vs The Strongest

The game starts at 19:15 this Wednesday (6)

Where to watch Ceará vs The Strongest

The match will be broadcast live on Conmebol TV, Verdinha and real time on Diário do Nordeste.

guesses for the game

PROBABLE SCALE:

Ceará

João Ricardo; Michel Macêdo, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Richard and Richardson; Yuri Castilho, Vina and Lima; Zé Roberto. Coach: Marquinhos Santos.

The Strongest

Viscarra; Wayar, Jusino, Castillo and Villamil; Saucedo, Ursino, Cascani; Henry Vaca, Esparza and Enrique Triverio. Coach: Christian Diaz.

Ceará moment

Subtitle:

Ceará can make history today at the Sudamericana if they reach the quarterfinals Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

If Alvinegro is experiencing a moment of oscillation in Serie A, with 5 consecutive draws, in Sudamericana the campaign is the best in historywith 7 wins in 7 gamesbetter offense and better defense, raising confidence by one rating.

And to increase the alvinegra confidence for the confrontation, Ceará is reinforced for the decisive duel.

In addition to forward Mendoza, which is available againthe attacking midfielder Vina and four other players will be able to play against the Bolivian team.

The shirt 29 is recovered after a virus in the first game, in La Paz, which left him out of the match. Besides him, the defender Luiz Otaviowho was also away for the same reason, is another who has recovered.

Other news comes from the goalkeeper Richard and midfielder Rodrigo Lindoso, both released from the DM and who are already training. Lindoso could not be listed against Inter as he was loaned by the gaucho team, but he should go to the game on Wednesday.

Subtitle:

Goalkeeper João Ricardo is back at Grandpa after embezzlement by Covid Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

Goalkeeper João Ricardo, defender Lucas Ribeiro, left-back Bruno Pacheco and striker Cléber, who were infected with Covid-19tested negative and are also fit again.

“The advantage is good, considerable and it will be a game of details. We can’t be scared, We have to go up, show our football and seek victory. The Strongest is used to playing South American competitions and is a strong team. It wasn’t because we won there that it will be easy. We cannot get here and think that the score will come. We have to play, enter focused, face it as a final”, declared the Vozão goalkeeper. (see more of the interview).

Support from the crowd

Ceará fans will attend in large numbers for the game that could be historic for the club. The club also announced last Tuesday that more than 30,000 fans were already guaranteed for the confrontation. At Ticket sales took place until midnight.

“Ceará’s fans are huge, every player wants to play with a full house. It’s up to us to pass. We hope to win the spot at the end of the game and have a great party with the fans. Having the Ceará fans by our side motivates us and conditions us to get the victory”, concluded the goalkeeper João Ricardo.

TECHNICAL SHEET | Ceará vs The Strongest

Competition: Copa Sudamericana – Round of 16

Location: Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Date/Time: July 6, 2022, at 7:15 pm

Referee: Derlis Lopez (PAR)

Assistants: José Cuevas (PAR) and Luis Onieva (PAR)

VAR: Nicolás Gallo (COL)



Is this content useful to you?

