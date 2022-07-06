Cecília Malan and Murilo Benício have a relationship exposed by Luciano Huck in ‘Domingão’; understand – Zoeira

The actor Murilo Benício was on the program “Domingão com Huck”, this Sunday (3), to participate in the artistic jury of “Dança dos Famosos”, which had the actress Victory Strada as a winner. After pressing the singer Tierry to assume the romance with the ballerina Carla BrunoLuciano Huck ended up also exposing Tenório’s interpreter of “Pantanal”.

The presenter hinted that Murilo Benício is really dating the journalist Cecilia Malancorresponding to TV Globo In London. A few months agoit is speculated that Murilo and Cecília are having a romance.

“I will reinforce that his being here today is a declaration of love, of friendship that I am receiving today. Because he is a hermit. He goes out just to record and will date there in London when he can. But I said: Murilo, with this success of Pantanal, come here to caress your friend, live”, released Luciano Huck.

The only “official” clue is that Murilo follows Cecília on Instagram.