Central Bank employees’ strike comes to an end after 3 months

Last Tuesday (5), Central Bank servers decided to end the strike that began on April 1st. However, the objective of the stoppages was not achieved, which was the adjustment in remuneration.

According to the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Sinal), it was decided to end the strike also due to the end of the legal deadline for expanding personnel expenses. Well, the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) vetoes readjustments in the last 180 days of mandate.

Furthermore, Central Bank employees also demanded the restructuring of careers. However, according to Fabio Faiad, president of Sinal, the category will continue to be mobilized by the demands.

Delay in publications

Thus, in the last three months, several regular publications by the Central Bank were not carried out, such as the Focus report, which presents financial market projections. Credit statistics, the external sector and the IBC-Br, which measures economic activity on a monthly basis, were also not disclosed.

According to the Central Bank, with the end of the shutdowns, disclosures will be updated as soon as possible.

In a note, the National Permanent Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate) stated that there is “outrage” about the government’s wage freeze for civil servants.

“In view of this regrettable situation, it remains for the 1,200,000 active and inactive civil servants of the Union, and their pensioners, to denounce the neglect with which they were treated by the current government, for which the rhetoric of strengthening and valuing the public service has not passed. of empty promises”, explained the note.

server strike

After President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) promised an increase only for police forces, several categories of federal civil servants began to mobilize for salary readjustments at the beginning of the year.

So, in April, the federal government even talked about a linear increase of 5% for all servers. However, the proposal did not please the civil servants, as it was well below the accumulated inflation of recent years and the government gave up on this measure.

After confirming that it would give more than the 5% increase, the government started to evaluate a readjustment in the food stamp, which currently stands at R$ 458.00 for Executive employees. However, the measure was not implemented either.

