Chance of having CR7 makes Chelsea leave Neymar aside

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar together. Many Chelsea fans (and football fans in general) must have been heartened by the news that the English club are willing to invest in signing the two stars this transfer window.
But the partnership between the Portuguese shirt 7 and the Brazilian attacking midfielder should not become a reality.
The “Rafael Reis Blog” found that the possibility of taking CR7 to Stamford Bridge has cooled London’s interest in entering into a negotiation with Paris Saint-Germain to have Neymar.
The main reason is economic. Despite having a new owner, American businessman Todd Boehly, who is eager to show what he is capable of, does not have room in his current budget to house two of the four highest salaries in football today.
Neymar occupies the second place in this ranking, with earnings of around 49 million euros (R$ 270.9 million) a year, and has already made it clear that he will not change teams unless he maintains his income.
Ronaldo is less adamant about a possible drop in revenue, as the main reason for his desire to leave Manchester United is that he intends to play in the next European Champions League.
Even so, Chelsea know they will not be able to sign the Portuguese if they offer him much less than the 31.6 million euros (R$ 174.7 million), the fourth highest salary on the planet, which he receives at Old Trafford.
In addition, the new owner of the London club comes from the North American sports market and is used to the idea of the “franchise player”, that athlete who is the star of the team and under which the entire sports project is built.
But, from that logic, it’s not worth it to join two players with this profile. Of course, there have been exceptions in basketball or football, but they are just that: exceptions.
With United not qualifying for the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo is at risk of being left out of the main interclub competition on the planet for the first time since he became a professional player.
Coincidentally, the Portuguese did not appear in the first two days of pre-season training for the English team. Despite the allegation of “personal problems” given by the striker, several vehicles in the English press have learned that his manager, Jorge Mendes, is planning a transfer to Chelsea, and that this would be the real reason for the absences.
In Neymar’s case, the idea of a transfer came from President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and the club’s new football board, who are not at all satisfied with what the Brazilian has presented in recent years.
The problem for Parisian planning is that the number 10 has a long contract (until 2027) and often says that he has no interest in leaving France to play in another part of the world. In addition to the English, Milan and Santos also expressed interest in signing him (but only on a subsidized loan from PSG, which would continue to pay most of the salary).
Chelsea finished the last Premier League season in third place, with 74 points, 19 less than Manchester City and 18 behind Liverpool. With that, he won the qualification for the Champions.
The Blues’ 2022/23 season officially starts on August 6, against Everton, away from home. Previously, Tuchel’s men will take to the field on three occasions for the Florida Cup, a friendly tournament that will serve as a pre-season in the United States. The opponents will be America (MEX), Charlotte FC and Arsenal.