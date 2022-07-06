Changes in bowel movement could be bowel cancer. Know symptoms

Colorectal or bowel cancer is one of the most common types in Brazil and affects about 41,000 Brazilians each year. Despite being treatable, the disease is still poorly diagnosed in its early stage, which contributes to a higher case fatality rate.
The formation of a tumor in the intestine usually results in changes in the functioning of the organ, so it is very important that changes such as blood in the stool or in the frequency of evacuation – such as, for example, alternating diarrhea with episodes of constipation – should be investigated.
One of the factors that make the early diagnosis of intestinal cancer difficult is the shame of looking for a specialist to tell about problems in the excretory system. Another is misdiagnosis, when symptoms are attributed to problems such as hemorrhoids and worms.
In England, journalist and TV presenter Deborah James, who passed away last week, had been trying to break this taboo for six years when she was diagnosed with a tumor in her intestine. She launched the “Check your poop – it could save your life” campaign to get people into the habit of being suspicious of these types of symptoms.
See what are the body’s main alerts for colorectal or bowel cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca):
1. Blood in the stool
The presence of blood in the stool is often not a sign of cancer, but you need to be aware. Symptom persistence can help to identify the presence of the disease months before its advance. There is also the possibility of occult blood, which is more common in people over 50 years of age. In this case, to detect it, it is necessary to carry out laboratory tests.
2. Changes in bowel habits
Constipation and alternating diarrhea can be another early symptom of bowel cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. Always be on the lookout for changes in bathroom visits, either in terms of frequency or type of stool. Don’t be shy about seeing a doctor to check your gut health.
3. Abdominal pain
If you experience frequent abdominal pain, this is another warning for a possible early stage of colorectal cancer. Incessant gas and cramping are linked to changes caused by the tumor, as is the sensation of a “lump” in the belly region.
4. Excessive weakness
Continuous feeling of tiredness, weakness of the body and shortness of breath are other possible early symptoms of bowel cancer. Patients with this type of disease can develop anemia, which consists of a decrease in red blood cells and, therefore, feel tired beyond normal.
5. Sudden weight loss
Weight loss without diet may indicate dysregulation in the intestinal tract. This symptom may seem to be due to other factors, such as stress and inadequate diet, but it is worrying if the change is drastic and there is a rapid decrease in pounds on the scale. The sign can also indicate other types of cancer, such as in the pancreas, esophagus, stomach and lungs.
Risk factors
The main risk factors for malignant tumors in the intestine are daily habits such as a diet low in fruits, vegetables and other sources of fiber; frequent consumption of processed meats, such as sausage, sausage, ham and bologna and excessive intake of red meat.
Smokers and people over the age of 50, or those with overweight or a family history of cancer should also be vigilant and perform stool tests periodically.
According to Inca, occupational exposure to ionizing radiation, such as X and gamma rays, can increase the risk for colon cancer. Thus, professionals in the field of radiology should be more attentive.
diagnosis and treatment
The diagnosis of colorectal cancer can only be made by professionals, based on biopsy, an exam in which a small piece of tissue is taken from the suspicious lesion.
Treatment can be done with surgery to remove the affected part of the intestine, as well as radiotherapy, which may or may not be accompanied by chemotherapy.
