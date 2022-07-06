Changes in bowel movement could be bowel cancer. Know symptoms

Colorectal or bowel cancer is one of the most common types in Brazil and affects about 41,000 Brazilians each year. Despite being treatable, the disease is still poorly diagnosed in its early stage, which contributes to a higher case fatality rate.

The formation of a tumor in the intestine usually results in changes in the functioning of the organ, so it is very important that changes such as blood in the stool or in the frequency of evacuation – such as, for example, alternating diarrhea with episodes of constipation – should be investigated.

One of the factors that make the early diagnosis of intestinal cancer difficult is the shame of looking for a specialist to tell about problems in the excretory system. Another is misdiagnosis, when symptoms are attributed to problems such as hemorrhoids and worms.

In England, journalist and TV presenter Deborah James, who passed away last week, had been trying to break this taboo for six years when she was diagnosed with a tumor in her intestine. She launched the “Check your poop – it could save your life” campaign to get people into the habit of being suspicious of these types of symptoms.

See what are the body’s main alerts for colorectal or bowel cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca):

1. Blood in the stool

The presence of blood in the stool is often not a sign of cancer, but you need to be aware. Symptom persistence can help to identify the presence of the disease months before its advance. There is also the possibility of occult blood, which is more common in people over 50 years of age. In this case, to detect it, it is necessary to carry out laboratory tests.

2. Changes in bowel habits

Constipation and alternating diarrhea can be another early symptom of bowel cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute. Always be on the lookout for changes in bathroom visits, either in terms of frequency or type of stool. Don’t be shy about seeing a doctor to check your gut health.

3. Abdominal pain

If you experience frequent abdominal pain, this is another warning for a possible early stage of colorectal cancer. Incessant gas and cramping are linked to changes caused by the tumor, as is the sensation of a “lump” in the belly region.

4. Excessive weakness

Continuous feeling of tiredness, weakness of the body and shortness of breath are other possible early symptoms of bowel cancer. Patients with this type of disease can develop anemia, which consists of a decrease in red blood cells and, therefore, feel tired beyond normal.

5. Sudden weight loss

Weight loss without diet may indicate dysregulation in the intestinal tract. This symptom may seem to be due to other factors, such as stress and inadequate diet, but it is worrying if the change is drastic and there is a rapid decrease in pounds on the scale. The sign can also indicate other types of cancer, such as in the pancreas, esophagus, stomach and lungs.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (1) According to the National Cancer Institute, for each year of the triennium 2020/2022, about 625 thousand cases of the disease will be recorded in Brazil. Apart from skin cancer, the most common types that affect Brazilians are prostate, breast, cervix, lung, stomach, oral cavity and thyroid.Science Photo Library – STEVE GSCHMEISSNER, Getty Images ***photo-person-being-examined-for-suspected-skin-cancer Extremely common in the country, skin cancer is characterized by the appearance of tumors on the skin in the form of spots or spots with irregular shapes. Related to prolonged exposure to the sun, exposure to artificial tanning cameras or for hereditary reasons, the disease can be treated through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy.miriam-doerr/istock ***photo-woman-without-blouse-with-symbol-against-breast-cancer Breast cancer is caused by the uncontrolled multiplication of cells in the breast. Although common in women, the disease can also affect men. Among the symptoms of the disease are: pain in the breast region, hardened lump, redness, swelling and bloody secretion. Treatment involves surgery to remove the breast, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and hormone therapy.SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images ***photo-person-holding-symbol-representing-fight-against-prostate-cancer More common in men, prostate cancer has the following symptoms: blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, the need to urinate several times a day and the delay in starting and finishing urinating. Surgery and radiation therapy are among the treatments for the disease.Getty Images ***photo-woman-holding-throat Although it may be related to hyperthyroidism, smoking, changes in sex hormones and diabetes, for example, thyroid cancer is still not well understood by experts. Despite this, treatments against the disease involve hormone therapy, radiotherapy, radioactive iodine and chemotherapy, depending on the case. getty images ***special-lung-cancer.jpg Lung cancer is one of the types with the highest incidence in Brazil. Related to the use or prolonged exposure to smoking, its main symptoms are shortness of breath, chest pain, recurrent pneumonia, bronchitis, bloody sputum and frequent coughing. The disease is treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy or/and surgeryBSIP / getty images ***picture-offering-cigarette-and-another-denying In Brazil, squamous squamous cell carcinoma has the highest incidence among stomach cancers. Treatments involve surgery or radiation and chemotherapyiStock ***photo-man-lying-with-part-of-red-torso.jpg Stomach cancer is diagnosed after identifying malignant tumors spread throughout the organ that can appear as ulcers. Related to infections caused by Helicobacter Pylori, by the presence of ulcers and untreated chronic gastritis, for example, the disease can cause vomiting with blood or blood in the stool, frequent belly pain and constant heartburnSmith Collection/Gado/Getty Images ***Drawing-uterus-with-spots-of-cervical-cancer-in-the-cervical-cervix Cervical cancer has symptoms of intermittent vaginal bleeding, abdominal pain related to bowel or urinary complaints, and abnormal vaginal discharge. Treatment involves chemotherapy, radiation and surgery.Science Photo Library/GettyImages ***photo-dentist-consultant-mouth-patient Oral cancer is a disease that involves the presence of malignant tumors on the lips, gums, roof of the mouth, tongue, cheeks and bones. It is more common in men over 40 years old and has as symptoms oral cavity sores, tongue stains and neck nodules, for example. Treatment involves surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.pexels 0

Risk factors

The main risk factors for malignant tumors in the intestine are daily habits such as a diet low in fruits, vegetables and other sources of fiber; frequent consumption of processed meats, such as sausage, sausage, ham and bologna and excessive intake of red meat.

Smokers and people over the age of 50, or those with overweight or a family history of cancer should also be vigilant and perform stool tests periodically.

According to Inca, occupational exposure to ionizing radiation, such as X and gamma rays, can increase the risk for colon cancer. Thus, professionals in the field of radiology should be more attentive.

diagnosis and treatment

The diagnosis of colorectal cancer can only be made by professionals, based on biopsy, an exam in which a small piece of tissue is taken from the suspicious lesion.

Treatment can be done with surgery to remove the affected part of the intestine, as well as radiotherapy, which may or may not be accompanied by chemotherapy.

