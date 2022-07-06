Check out the most indicated actions for the month of July

According to experts interviewed by CNN Brasil Business, the market should be aware of commodities and the slowdown in the global economy.

Emerging countries, such as Brazil, should benefit from the possible relaxation of sanitary rules in China, as the country is a major consumer of commodities, according to Bruno Madruga, partner and head of equity at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

“In this way, investors need to be aware of possible fluctuations in raw material prices, especially iron ore and oil,” said Madruga. Commodities correspond to approximately 39% on the Ibovespa.

Inflation

According to Regis Chinchilla, an analyst at Terra Investimentos, investors should be aware of inflation data both in Brazil and abroad.

The next meeting of the Copom (Monetary Policies Committee) will take place between the 2nd and 3rd of August. According to Chinchilla, Europe is expected to start its bullish start on July 21, 0.25%.

“In this way, investors need to keep an eye on the slowdown in global economies, as agents [de mercado] talk of a possible recession [econômica] in the future”.

For the analyst, due to the fact that we are “closer and closer to the elections”, volatility must be another factor present in the Brazilian stock market.

Portfolio recommended for July

Thus, for CNN’s selection, the nominations of 10 banks and brokerages were considered: Órama, XP, Genial, CM Capital, Toro, Warren, Ativa, Ágora, Terra and ModalMais.

The most suggested actions for July were the mining company Vale.

In second place, Weg was among the most indicated, with six recommendations. Petrobras, on the other hand, had five suggestions, which placed it in third place.

Companytickerrecommendations
OKVALE310
WegWEGE36
PetrobrasPETR45
PetroRioPRIOR34
suzanoSUZB33
Bank of BrazilBAAS33
ItauITUB43
klabinKLBN4two
simparSIMH3two
Renner storesLREN3two
IguatemiIGTI3two
locateRENT3two
electrobrasELET6two
assaíASAI3two
ambevABEV3two
Saint MartinSMTO3two
Source: CNN Brasil Business

