Check the results of Quina 5889 and Dupla Sena 2387 this Tuesday (5/7)

posted on 07/05/2022 20:04 / updated on 07/05/2022 21:01



On Tuesday night (07/05), Caixa Econômica Federal will draw five lotteries: Quina’s 5889 contests; the 2387 of the Double Seine; 1804 from Timemania, 625 from Dia da Sorte and 2564 from Lotofácil. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, in the new Espaço da Sorte, on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo.

Quina

Quina, with an estimated prize of R$ 1.4 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-06-29-58-66.

The number of Quina winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Double Seine

Dupla Sena had the following numbers drawn: 12-16-27-35-37-39 in the first draw; 06-23-32-34-43-46 in the second draw. The predicted prize is BRL 577,000 in the first draw and BRL 45,000 in the second draw. The number of Dupla Sena winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

Lucky day

With an expected prize of R$ 500 thousand, the Lucky Day had the following result: 02-06-10-12-19-30-31. Lucky month is 12. The number of Lucky Day winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

timemania

Timemania, with an expected prize of R$ 43 million, presented the following result: 01-47-55-56-57-64-78. The heart team is the Moto Club do Maranhao. The number of Timemania winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

lottoeasy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1,500 million to those who match the 15 scores, presented the following result: 02-04-06-07-08-11-15-16-17-18-21-22-23-24-25-.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

