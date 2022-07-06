China’s BYD passes Tesla in electric car sales

Shanghai lockdowns hurt Elon Musk’s automaker; Chinese, who have Warren Buffett among their partners, produce in regions that have not been affected by the pandemic

Chinese company BYD, which counts American Warren Buffett among its investors, has overtaken Elon Musk’s Tesla in electric car sales in the last six months.

BYD delivered 641,000 vehicles between January and June, compared to 564,000 units by the American – which also maintains factories in China, but in the Shanghai region, which was subjected to a strict lockdown because of Covid-19.

The Chinese automaker, which produces in regions that were not affected by the pandemic, saw its sales grow 300% compared to the same period last year. The company’s shares have also appreciated 36% this year, reaching a market value of approximately US$ 149 billion. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The only BYD factory that had reduced production was in Hunan, central China, where people organized protests accusing the company of polluting the environment and causing nosebleeds in children.

Most BYD models are plug-in hybrids, meaning their batteries can be recharged at the outlet or by the gasoline-powered generator that is in the car itself. Hybrid cars were the first to popularize the idea of ​​a battery-powered vehicle – the best known is Toyota’s Prius. According to the Chinese classification, this type of vehicle is considered “zero emissions”. Tesla models are 100% electric and can only be charged at the outlet.

BYD maintains a dealership in Brazil, which is located in São Paulo. Another 21 dealerships will open soon. According to the automaker’s website, BYD is already the fifth largest seller of electric cars in the country since April this year. There are two models available for reservation in Brazil: the Han EV sedan and the Tan EV utility, each costing more than R$500,000 and being 100% electric.

Elon Musk, “a good friend”

Recently, Elon Musk said that Tesla was experiencing difficulties in its production chain and had to stop production because of the shortage of supplies that were supposed to come from regions where the Chinese government imposed severe restrictions on movement.

The shutdown of the Shanghai factory affected production in other parts of the world. “The factories in Berlin and Austin are giant money furnaces,” Musk said.

In addition to automobiles, BYD also supplies batteries to other automakers and, this year, surpassed South Korean LG, becoming the second largest producer of electric batteries in the world – CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology) remains in the first position in this segment. .

The last major customer BYD reported coming to its portfolio was Tesla. The announcement was made by Lian Yubo, executive vice president of the Chinese brand in June, on CGTN, the Chinese state broadcaster. “We are good friends with Elon Musk and we are ready to supply him with our batteries,” said Yubo.

