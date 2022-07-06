Chocolate with a high cocoa content contributes to the nutritional status and comfort of elderly people with cancer – #Jornal da USP

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide, with 9.6 million victims in 2018, according to data from the Pan American Health Organization. “Given this scenario, there is growing concern about the impact of nutrition on cancer patients in palliative care. Thus, food as preservation of nutritional status, prevention of malnutrition and promotion of comfort are important”, says nutritionist Josiane.

In addition to nourishing the body, food is associated with memories, connection with friends, autonomy and pleasure. “Nutritional support must be adapted to meet the needs and desires of each patient, as they are unique in terms of values, history, desires, memories and nutritional and emotional needs”, he emphasizes.

She also says that nutritional assistance is important for the control of symptoms during cancer treatment and should be performed by the health team together with the patient, family members and caregivers. For this, it is necessary that health professionals have creativity and sensitivity to respect preferences, verify access to certain food and other needs involved in the act of eating, such as teething and motor control to hold cutlery.