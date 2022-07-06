Colon cancer: how to recognize symptoms and signs in stool – Sade

Do not delay going to your doctor if you feel there may be a problem (photo: Getty Images)

British BBC presenter Deborah James, who died of colon cancer at age 40 last month, constantly repeated a tip in her campaign to raise awareness of the disease: check your stool.

Last weekend, another fatal case of this type of cancer made headlines, this time in Brazil. Producer and entrepreneur Patricia Perissinotto, wife of musician Andreas Kisser, from the band Sepultura, has died at the age of 52.

Below, we answer top questions about one of the most common types of cancer.

How Can I Detect Clone Cancer?

There are three main things to check:

blood in the stool for no apparent reason — it can be light or dark red;

changes in defecation — such as going to the bathroom more often or changes in the stool itself (softer or harder);

belly pain or swelling, with a feeling of a full and hard belly.

Other symptoms include:

weight loss;

not feeling that the bowel has been emptied after going to the bathroom;

feel tired and dizzy.

These symptoms do not necessarily mean that the person has colon cancer. But a medical consultation is recommended, especially if they last longer than three weeks.

This means symptoms can be checked quickly. The earlier cancers are diagnosed, the easier it is to treat.

Sometimes colon cancer can prevent waste from passing through the intestine, and this can cause a blockage, causing severe stomach pain, constipation, and being sick. In such cases, it is urgent to consult a doctor or go to the nearest emergency room.

The Ministry of Health has more information about bowel cancers here.

How do I check my stools?

Take a good look at the feces and don’t be shy about talking about it.

You should be on the lookout for signs of blood in the stool and also for bleeding in the anus area.

Light red blood can be a result of swollen blood vessels, but it can also be caused by colon cancer.

Dark red or black blood can come from the intestines or stomach, which can also be worrisome.

You may also be noticing changes in bowel habits, such as looser stools or the need to defecate more often than usual.

Or you may feel that you are not emptying your bowels completely, or that you are not going to the bathroom often enough.

The British organization Bowel Cancer UK recommends that patients keep a symptom diary before visiting the doctor, so that nothing is forgotten during the consultation.

Doctors are used to seeing people with a wide variety of bowel problems, so let them know of any changes or bleeding so they can investigate the cause.

Check for blood in the stool or any bleeding (photo: Getty Images)

What causes colon cancer?

No one knows exactly what causes the disease, but some factors can increase the risks:

age plays an important role — most cases occur in adults over 50, as with other types of cancer as well;

those on a diet with a lot of red meat or processed meat, such as sausages, bacon and salami;

smoke;

drinking too much alcohol;

being overweight or obese;

have a history of polyps in the intestine, which can turn into tumors.

hereditary?

In most cases, bowel cancer is not hereditary, but you should tell your family doctor if you had any close relatives diagnosed before age 50.

Some genetic conditions, such as Lynch syndrome, put people at a much higher risk of developing colon cancer—but they can be prevented if doctors know about the disease ahead of time.

Cancer can start in the colon (large intestine) or rectum (posterior passage) and is also known as colorectal cancer. (photo: Getty Images)

How to reduce risks?

More than half of intestinal cancers can be prevented by people who follow a healthier lifestyle, scientists say.

That means exercising, eating more fiber and less fat, and drinking about six to eight glasses of water a day.

And also consult with a doctor whenever there are any worrisome symptoms, and perform MRIs, when they are requested.

Belly pain and bloating can be symptoms of colon cancer (photo: Getty Images)

How is colon cancer diagnosed?

Detection can be through a colonoscopy — a procedure that uses a camera inside a long tube to look inside the entire bowel — or a flexible sigmoidoscopy, which examines part of it.

More than 90% of people diagnosed with colon cancer in its early stage survive for five years or more—compared to 44% when diagnosed in the later stage.

In the UK, the chances of survival have more than doubled in the last 40 years. More than half of patients survive ten years or more, compared with one in five in the 1970s.

Like many types of cancer, people aged 15 to 40 have the highest survival rates, because cancer is more common and more fatal in older people.

What treatments are available?

Curveable colon cancer, especially if diagnosed early.

Treatments are becoming more personalized. Advanced genetic testing allows treatment to be tailored to each person, according to their body’s response to the disease.

This approach still needs improvement, but it could increase patients’ life expectancy.

Each stage of the disease may require different treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

What are the different stages of cancer?

Stage 1 cancer: small, but not spread;

Stage 2 cancer: larger, but not yet spread;

Stage 3 cancer: has spread to some of the surrounding tissues, such as lymph nodes;

Stage 4 cancer: Has spread to another organ in the body, creating a secondary tumor.

