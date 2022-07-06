Companies use profit to anticipate payment of corporate debt, which falls for the first time in 8 years

In a scenario where global interest rates should still advance in the short term and with a recession being announced by market agents, companies decided to accelerate the payment of their debts. This is what the latest report on the Annual Corporate Debt Index by Janus Henderson, a British manager with more than US$ 360 billion in assets under management, InfoMoney.

According to the study, global corporate net debt fell for the first time in eight years, to $8.15 trillion. The decrease was 1.9% if the exchange rate effect is considered. In constant currency, without currency fluctuation, the fall was 0.2%.

The index considers 900 companies from around the world with the highest market capitalization, excluding the financial and real estate sectors. Balance sheet data are from recent annual reports, with closings between December and March. A history of general indebtedness of companies in the last six years was also built.

Just over half of companies (51%) globally reduced their debt, while the remaining number increased their indebtedness. This movement was strongly influenced by the United States, but outside the United States, 54% of companies reduced their net loans.

Emerging countries also showed a debt reduction of 2%. They went from US$ 539 billion between 2020 and 2021 to US$ 514 billion from 2021 to 2022. If the exchange rate fluctuation is considered, the reduction was 4.6%.

The Latin America region contributed to emerging market corporate debt reduction, outperforming peers. The region’s share of emerging market debt fell from 30.4% in 2021 to 29.2% in 2022, down 1.2 percentage points.

Why the urgency?

According to the British manager, the move takes place in a scenario where companies have good cash flow, more stable balance sheets and increased operating profits. In the 2021/2022 period, companies’ operating profits increased by 51.4% to a record $3.36 trillion.

The surplus value has led companies to pay record dividends, buy back shares and anticipate the payment of their debts.

But it’s not just by sheer will. Janus Henderson explains that during the pandemic, given the sensitive economic moment, many companies ended up embarking on a temporary increase in loans. As a result, it was natural that they decided to bring forward payments with the recovery of their balance sheets.

In addition, the manager cites the post-pandemic mergers and acquisitions boom, which accelerated with rising inflation and geopolitical tensions, leaving companies with surplus capital.

Events in specific sectors also contributed to the movement – ​​such as the soaring prices of oil and commodities or the dynamics in the auto industry, with falling volumes and high margins, which reduced the need for consumer financing.

The manager expects the decline in corporate debt to continue, particularly with slower economic growth and the possibility of recession, which is making companies more cautious.

Rising interest rates are also making corporate debt more expensive, with major central banks tightening monetary policies simultaneously.

Considering the US$8.15 trillion of global corporate net debt currently, Janus Henderson expects a reduction of US$270 billion (-3.3%) for the next year, totaling a global net debt of US$7. .9 trillion in 2023.

Read too:

• Dividends or interest? Incentive debenture rates exceed short-term earnings, study says

It’s in Brazil?

Brazilian companies also showed a significant reduction in their debts, also influenced by the increase in profits in the oil and gas industry.

Net corporate debt dropped from $95 billion to $82 billion, a change of 13.5%, or 7.2% in constant currency.

Petrobras, for example, reduced its net debt by US$ 12 billion last year. In 2017, the company ranked eighth among the companies in the index with the highest global debt, but this year it was removed from the top 20 list.

The debt ratio of Brazilian companies monitored by Janus Henderson – which also include Magazine Luiza, Ambev, Vale, Suzano and Eletrobras – dropped to 56% in 2022, compared to 70% in 2021 and 28% in 2017. Other Brazilian companies considered are Weg, JBS and Hapvida.

sector weight

The report also points out that the attitude of companies in relation to the anticipation of payment of their debts is strongly influenced by the sectors in which they operate. Public sector companies, for example, with stable and predictable cash flows and lots of assets, end up supporting much of the debt.

Companies in cyclical industries such as mining or oil and gas need to keep borrowing much lower. Successful technology and software companies around the world also have low loans, due to the huge amounts of money generated after little capital investment.

In the period 2021/2022 the main change came from the energy sector. Oil and gas producers saw lending decline by $155 billion in constant currency, up 17.3%, excluding currency fluctuations. The operating profits of these companies showed a recovery of US$ 412 billion year-over-year.

Just four companies accounted for half of the reduction during the year: Shell, Exxon, Equinor and BP.

Another segment among the biggest debt reductions was mining, whose debt fell from $150 billion to $115 billion, down 22.8% in constant currency.

The third highlight was car manufacturers, which fell by 7.1% in constant currency in the period 2021/2022, equivalent to US$ 72.9 million. Car sales slowed in the pandemic and then were affected by the lack of components. However, this favored high-margin negotiations, given high demand and tight supply.

bond market

The report also highlights that the yield on corporate bonds has increased significantly, as has the cost of issuing new bonds. Therefore, many companies are redeeming previously issued bonds.

Janus Henderson says there is a strong differentiation between high and low risk issuers, sectors and maturities, bringing opportunities for active fund managers.

According to Seth Meyer and Tom Ross, fixed-income portfolio managers at Janus Henderson, the bear market is an “uneasy place” for investors, but for those looking at corporate bonds, yields are much more attractive than in recent years. years old.

They point out that investors became more exposed to equities as markets grew, “so rebalancing the portfolio to favor more fixed income could be beneficial for many investors.”

biggest box

A quarter of the companies in the Janus Henderson index are debt free, according to the British manager. Among them, net cash totals US$ 1 trillion. Half of that belongs to nine big companies, including Alphabet, Samsung, Apple and Alibaba. See more in the image:

Related