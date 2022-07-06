Confirmed cases of monkeypox in São Paulo rise almost 50% in 24 hours – News









The São Paulo State Health Department confirmed this Tuesday (5) 24 new cases of monkeypox between yesterday and today, totaling 77 positive patients. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health reported that the country has a total of 80 confirmed cases of the disease, with only 52 in the state of São Paulo. With this, the total number of infected people here is 105 people.

The state agency reports that the capital concentrates the majority of patients, with 69 cases. The other cities with occurrences of the disease are: Indaiatuba (2), Cajamar (1), Itapevi (1), Osasco (1), Santo André (1), São Bernardo do Campo (1) and Vinhedo (1).

The secretariat says that those infected are being supervised and are under proper local care. “All patients have a good evolution and are monitored by the epidemiological surveillance of their respective municipalities, with the support of the state.”











The increase in cases is common and expected, as the country already suffers from community transmission of the disease. Therefore, the virus has already infected people who have not traveled or had contact with those who have been in countries with an outbreak, such as Spain and Portugal.

Late last month, the WHO (World Health Organization) held a meeting, but did not consider monkeypox a health emergency of international concern. However, the organization highlighted that the disease should not be minimized and requires efforts with quick responses.



