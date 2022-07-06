Congress votes in favor of artists, indigenous people, women and SUS partners — Senado Notícias

The National Congress examined this Tuesday (5) 22 vetoes by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, of bills approved by the Chamber and the Senate. Deputies and senators overturned vetoes on issues of great appeal among parliamentarians and the general population, such as the so-called Aldir Blanc 2 Law and the Paulo Gustavo Law.

Vetoes were also overturned on the Day of Indigenous Peoples, data that can help combat violence against women, the amnesty of fines linked to the FGTS and safety devices in swimming pools.

Deletions that prevented tributes to the former President of the Republic João Goulart and the famous therapist Nise da Silveira were also defeated. The veto to the suspension of targets of SUS partner service providers was also dropped.

Congressmen also voted in favor of creating the identity document for notaries, registrars and clerks of extrajudicial services (cartories). And they decided on the term “square” for the purpose of collecting the IPI.

On the other hand, some vetoes were maintained by parliamentarians, such as the one that deals with the privatization of Eletrobras and the one that prevents the inclusion of lupus and epilepsy in the list of diseases that do not have a grace period in the granting of benefits granted by the INSS.

Among the votes kept, the one that invalidated the compulsory license for patents for vaccines and medicines against covid-19 and the one that fell on the tax exemption for the import of photographic equipment.

Before voting the vetoes, Congress paid tribute to Sergio Paulo Rouanet, Cardinal Cláudio Hummes and Caiado Filho, both of whom died recently.