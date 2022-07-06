Consultation Aid Brazil LIBERADA; see how much you will receive

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Consultation Aid Brazil LIBERADA; see how much you will receive 2 Views

Although many beneficiaries are looking for “Dataprev query“, a Brazil Assistance Consultation cannot be done through that platform.

See in this article how to perform the consultation Aid Brazil and check:

THE Dataprev query is available to beneficiaries who wish to carry out the Emergency Aid consultation.

It is worth noting that the Emergency Aid continues to be released in installments of up to BRL 3,000 for a specific group.

However, the consultation Aid Brazil cannot be done by Dataprev websiteas was usual during the payment of the old Bolsa Família in 2020 and 2021.

THE Dataprev query must be carried out through a Gov.br account:

  • Access the “Emergency Aid Consultation” portal;

  • Fill in the field with the CPF;

  • Enter your full name;

  • Enter your mother’s full name;

  • Enter the date of birth in the requested field;

  • Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human;

  • Click “Send”.

As mentioned earlier, during the release of the Emergency Aid in 2020 and 2021, the former Bolsa Família could be consulted through the same platform – that of dataprev.

But since the creation of Auxílio Brasil, the Dataprev query no longer serves to perform the benefit query.

THE consultation Aid Brazil must be done through the Auxílio Brasil app, available for Android and IOS systems.

