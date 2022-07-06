Corinthians ‘breaks curse’ and returns to Libertadores quarterfinals after ten years

Corinthians qualified for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores da América after ten years. Just when it completes a decade of Timão’s title in continental competition, the alvinegra team was able to advance on penalties against Boca Juniors.

The last time Timão had passed the round of 16 was in 2012, in a more relaxed way. After drawing 0-0 with Emelec, away from home, Tite’s men defeated the Ecuadorians by 3-0 at the Pacaembu stadium.

Since then, the team had been eliminated at this stage against Boca Juniors in 2013, Paraguay’s Guaraní in 2015, Uruguay’s Nacional in 2016 and Chile’s Colo-Colo in 2018.

It is worth remembering that 2012 was until this Tuesday the only Corinthians classification for the quarter in the century. Before the title, the team had fallen twice against River Plate, in 2003 and 2006, and Flamengo, in 2010.

Timão advanced from this phase in three other opportunities. The first was in 1996, in the third Libertadores played by the club. Then it passed in both 1999 and 2000, when it had perhaps one of the best teams in its history.

