Corinthians earns almost R$ 30 million in prize money at Libertadores; see total amount and by stage

Corinthians is qualified for the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022. With the advance of the stage, Timão also achieved a positive financial value for the club’s coffers.

Just for the classification against Boca Juniors, 6-5 on penalties, Corinthians will receive U$ 1.5 million from the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol). In the current exchange rate of the American currency, this value represents approximately R$ 8.08 million.

It is worth remembering that Timão has already received about U$ 4 million for participating in the group stage and for going to the knockout stage. Just for being in the group stage of Libertadores, it was U$ 3 million (about R$ 16.16 million). The move to the round of 16 yielded U$ 1.05 million to the club’s coffers (about R$ 5.6 million at the current price).

In all, then, Corinthians has already earned almost R$ 30 million reais with its participation in Libertadores until now. The total amount is exactly US$ 29.9 million (about R$ 29.9 million). It is worth noting that, in the financial projection of the board for the season, there was a forecast of an arrival in the round of 16 of the competition. Thus, the club has already surpassed its predicted goals.

The value of the prizes can be even higher as the Timon manages to advance in the phase. If it passes to the semifinals, the club will receive another U$ 2 million (about R$ 10.7 million). In the case of a title, it is another U$ 16 million (about R$ 86.1 million). Thus, Corinthians could reach, in the entirety of the competition, R$ 112.3 million in awards.

Corinthians will meet their opponent in the quarterfinals this Wednesday. Timão awaits the result of the return game between Flamengo and Tolima. The match takes place at 21:30, in Maracanã. In the first leg, in Colombia, the Cariocas won 1-0 and have the advantage of a draw.

Check out the prize values ​​by phase in Libertadores 2022

Group stage : 3 million dollars (R$16.16 million at the current price);

: 3 million dollars (R$16.16 million at the current price); octaves : 1.05 million dollars (R$ 5.66 million at the current price);

: 1.05 million dollars (R$ 5.66 million at the current price); Wednesdays : 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8.08 million at the current price);

: 1.5 million dollars (R$ 8.08 million at the current price); Semifinal : 2 million dollars (R$ 10.77 million at the current price);

: 2 million dollars (R$ 10.77 million at the current price); Runner-up : 6 million dollars (R$ 32.32 million at the current price);

: 6 million dollars (R$ 32.32 million at the current price); Champion: 16 million dollars (R$ 86.19 million at the current price);

