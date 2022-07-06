Corinthians has seven absences and some doubts to face Boca Juniors; see situations

Corinthians has an important match this Tuesday. The Parque São Jorge team visits Boca Juniors, at 21:30, to define a spot in the quarterfinals of Libertadores 2022. For the confrontation, Timão has seven casualties and some doubts.

The right absences, who didn’t even travel to Argentina, are: the side Fagner (injury to the posterior muscle of the right thigh), the midfielders Renato Augusto (calf discomfort) and Adson (Covid-19) and the forwards Gustavo Silva (tendinitis) and Junior Moraes. In addition to them, midfielders Maycon (injury to the adductor of the right thigh) and Paulinho (with a tear in the ligament) are also low.

The main doubt is the midfielder Willian. Corinthians shirt 10 suffered a dislocation of the right shoulder in the last confrontation against the Argentines. The player traveled with the group, but must start the match at Bombonera on the bench.

On the other hand, the good news is the midfielder Du Queiroz. The player recovered from a thigh contracture and trained in Vítor Pereira’s starting lineup on Monday. Thus, he has a great chance of appearing as one of the starting 11. Another recovered is defender Gil, who is also with the group in Buenos Aires – see here who traveled with the team.

A likely Corinthians to try to qualify this Tuesday, in Buenos Aires, has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, João Victor, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos; Du Queiroz, Cantillo and Giuliano; Gustavo Mantuan, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

With the tie in the first leg, one win is enough to advance to the quarterfinals this Tuesday. If equality remains on the scoreboard in Argentina, the decision goes to penalties. Whoever wins, faces the winner of Flamengo and Tolima in the quarterfinals.

