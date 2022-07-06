Corinthians jokes and publishes ‘card’ of a member of Gaviões da Fiel as a striker for Boca

Corinthians used its social networks to do something rare, even in the context of jokes in these media. Minutes after the victory over Boca Juniors on penalties, in the middle of Bombonera, the club’s official account published a “card” as a member of forward Benedetto’s Gaviões da Fiel.

The play began to circulate on social media as soon as the game ended, but Timão acted in a rare way when republishing the montage. The club even used “gracias” in the caption, the Spanish word that equates to “thank you” – see the post below.

According to the montage, Benedetto would be the 16,271st member in the history of Corinthians’ largest organized crowd. The validity placed is until the end of this season.

The player missed a goal made during the match, hitting over the Corinthians goal after a cross. He also crowned the bad performance by wasting a penalty with the ball rolling, hitting the post, and another in the dispute, sending the stands.

It is worth remembering that Benedetto had become known to Brazilian fans, especially the Corinthians fan, for having scored three goals against Palmeiras in the 2018 Libertadores semifinal. He took his rival’s executioner reputation.

See Benedetto’s “card”

Playback/Twitter

