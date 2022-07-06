Corinthians receives polls by Gustavo Mosquito; athlete did not make the seventh game in the Brazilian

Striker Gustavo Mosquito is not a certainty for the continuity of the Corinthians season. One of the few names in the club that has not completed six games in the Brazilian Championship, he has been receiving polls from other Brazilian teams and may leave Timão in the coming days.

Mosquito made his last appearance for Corinthians at the beginning of June, more precisely on the 7th. The shirt number 19 was on the field in the Corinthians defeat by 1-0 to Cuiabá and then he didn’t appear anymore.

With that, he is free to defend any team in the Brazilian Serie A. Before the start of the competition, by the way, when the first transfer window was closing, Botafogo came to seek information for the athlete.

At first, Timão values ​​the player between 4 and 5 million dollars (between R$ 21 and R$ 27 million) – the club, when it renewed the athlete’s contract last year, held 100% of his economic rights.

The striker suffered from tendinitis and that’s why he didn’t appear in Vítor Pereira’s plans recently. Already for this week, a problem revealed was a medication that could accuse the player doping. Since the last time the Corinthians player was on the field, the alvinegra team had eight other commitments – remember one by one below.

Of the eight matches in which Mosquito did not participate, five were for the Brazilian, one for the Copa do Brasil and two for Libertadores. The team’s record points to three wins, three draws and one defeat.

Check out the sequence of Corinthians games without Mosquito

Boca Juniors vs Corinthians – Libertadores – 07/05/2022

Fluminese 4 x 0 Corinthians – Brazilian – 07/02/2022

Corinthians 0 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores – 06/28/2022

Corinthians 0 x 0 Santos – Brasileirão – 06/25/2022

Corinthians 4 x 0 Santos – Copa do Brasil – 06/22/2022

Corinthians 1 x 0 Goiás – Brasileirão – 06/19/2022

Athletico-PR 1 x 1 Corinthians – Brasileirão – 06/15/2022

Corinthians 2 x 0 Youth – Brasileirão – 06/11/2022

Cuiabá 1 x 0 Corinthians – Brasileirão – 07/06/2022 – last game of Mosquito

