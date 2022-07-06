Corinthians repeats Santos de Pelé feat and takes Boca at Bombonera | Corinthians

In all its history, Boca Juniors had only seen one Brazilian team celebrate in their stadium. In 1963, Pelé and company won the title of that edition in the middle of Bombonera. Since then, no one else has succeeded.

Flamengo (quarterfinals in 1991), Vasco (quarterfinals in 2001), Athletico-PR (round of 16 in 2019) and Inter (round of 16 in 2020), were the Brazilians who tried, but fell to Bombonera.

In addition, Corinthians now joins Santos as the team that most got the better of Boca Juniors in knockout stages. Of 23 clashes against Brazilians, Boca won 17 times.

Brazilian ratings:

  • 1963 – Santos (final)
  • 2008 – Fluminense (semi)
  • 2012 – Corinthians (final)
  • 2020 – Santos (semi)
  • 2021 – Atlético-MG (octave)
  • 2022 – Corinthians (octaves)

Boca Juniors standings:

  • 1977 – Cruise (final)
  • 1991 – Corinthians (octave)
  • 1991 – Flamengo (Wednesdays)
  • 2000 – Palmeiras (final)
  • 2001 – Vasco da Gama (Wednesdays)
  • 2001 – Palmeiras (semi)
  • 2003 – Paysandu (octave)
  • 2003 – Santos (final)
  • 2004 – São Caetano (Wednesdays)
  • 2007 – Gremio (final)
  • 2008 – Cruise (octave)
  • 2012 – Fluminense (Wednesdays)
  • 2013 – Corinthians (octave)
  • 2018 – Cruise (Wednesdays)
  • 2018 – Palmeiras (semi)
  • 2019 – Athletico-PR (octave)
  • 2020 – International (octave)

