Corinthians wins on penalties in a night inspired by Cssio and eliminates Boca Juniors in Libertadores

Corinthians traveled to Argentina to face Boca Juniors at Bombonera on Tuesday night and left the field with the qualification for the quarterfinals. The alvinegra team managed to take the decision to penalties after a new goalless draw and qualified in an inspired night of Cássio.

Very lacking, Timão played two halves in which he suffered a lot of pressure from the hosts. In the first 45 minutes, Boca Juniors still missed a penalty with Benedetto. Throughout the entire game, the Argentine team had possession, but didn’t get many chances of danger.

With no goals, the decision went to penalties. Cássio made important saves to keep Timão alive until the last charge and the alvinegra team took the classification to the quarterfinals even away from home.

Alvinegra schedule: Corinthians return to the field on Sunday, when the team faces Flamengo, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão.

The holders!

Faced with the embezzlement, Corinthians went to the field tonight with Cássio, Rafael Ramos, Raul Gustavo, João Victor, Fábio Santos, Cantillo, Giuliano, Du Queiroz, Gustavo Mantuan, Lucas Piton and Róger Guedes.

My Helm

Boca Juniors, in turn, took to the field with Rossi, Advíncula, Izquierdoz, Rojo, Fabra; Pol Fernandez, Varela, Oscar Romero; Zeballos, Benedetto and Villa.

The 90 minutes!

First time

The match, as expected, started with the Boca Juniors team trying the offensive moves. With about six minutes left, Cássio had to make the first good save in Fernandez’s shot from the left and put the ball in a corner. The charge was not dangerous.

Shortly after, the one who kicked Cássio’s goal was Fabra, but the ball went over the Corinthians goal. After that, the following minutes were of less danger to the goalkeeper’s goal.

In the 18th minute, after a missed chance by Guedes, Boca launched a counterattack. On the right, Piton was beaten by Zeballos in the defense field and the cross in the area found Benedetto free. The Argentinian made the first shot, but got the ball wrong and sent it over the goal.

With just over 25 minutes, Raul Gustavo disputed the ball with Fernandez at the top and the Argentine fell asking for a penalty. The play proceeded normally, but, shortly afterwards, the referee stopped to attend to the opponent. Guided by the video referee, he reviewed the play and awarded a penalty. After six minutes, Benedetto was responsible for the kick and sent the ball on the post.

Even with Cassio down to the opposite side of Benedetto’s hit, the ball didn’t go in. After exploding on the beam, she returned in the small area and the alvinegra team managed to ward off the danger. The ball still deflected and went out in possession of Timão.

In the 35th minute, Cássio came out badly in a corner kick, the kick was deflected with a header in the small area and Benedetto had the leftovers and the free goal, but sent it through the back line.

Within the final five minutes, Boca had two opportunities and in both of them João Victor failed. In the first, the defender let the ball out in a corner and, in the second, he punctured when trying to remove the danger at the entrance of the area. Fortunately, neither of the two opportunities scared the goalkeeper Cássio.

In addition, Corinthians had to deal with a low. João Victor was injured in a play with Romero in the Corinthians defense field and had to leave the game. Gil took the place of the defender. The ball rolled shortly after the substitution and the opening 45 minutes came to an end without a goal.

Second time

Corinthians returned for the second half without changes. Despite this, the alvinegro coach needed to change the team with five minutes of play: Mantuan felt pain in his thigh and was substituted. Giovane took the place of shirt 31.

With the exception of the substitution, the opening minutes of this stage were the same as the first: possession of the ball belonged to Boca, which was looking for space in the attack, while Timão defended itself. The first arrival of Timão came at the feet of Giuliano, who was fouled and tried to follow the play, but could not. The referee scored nothing and ordered the move to continue.

In the sequence, with almost 15 minutes, Benedetto missed another good opportunity. The Argentine athlete received the pass in speed, invaded the area and saw Cássio leave the goal to try to defend. Shirt 9 tried to finish with a cavadinha and sent the ball over the goal.

Close to 25 minutes, Boca’s new arrival was ruled out by the defense in a corner. The charge was raised in the area and the opponent’s header left without danger. Soon after the bid, Vítor Pereira made three changes to the team and put Roni, Bruno Melo and Bruno Méndez in the places of Du Queiroz, Giuliano and Rafael Ramos.

Minutes later, Corinthians made a good exchange of passes and reached the baseline. Giovane, very marked, pressed and ended up losing the ball. The leftover almost belonged to Guedes, but the defense got the better of it.

Corinthians returned to the attacking field when Bruno Méndez got the ball and tried the long throw to Róger Guedes, but shirt 9 did not reach the ball, which went out in a goal kick. Two minutes later, in a free-kick, Boca lifted the ball in the alvinegra area and the defense cleared the danger in two halves.

In the final minutes, Boca tried some arrivals, but the ball went straight through the bottom line in all of them. In the attempt in which the ball was lifted in the area, Cássio made a good defense without difficulties. Even with five minutes of added time, neither team managed to score.

the penalties

Boca Juniors started hitting. Rojo went for the kick and converted. For Corinthians, the person responsible for the first hit was Fábio Santos, who converted with a high hit.

The second Argentine charge was from Izquierdoz, who also converted. The second Corinthians player to hit was Cantillo, who hit the right corner and converted.

Villa made the third penalty for Boca Juniors and Cássio grew up to make the defense in the right corner. Raul Gustavo took the third penalty from Corinthians and goalkeeper Rossi also made the save.

The home team’s fourth charge was from Fernandez, who hit the right corner. Cássio fell and came close to catching, but the charge was converted. Bruno Melo hit the fourth for Corinthians and put the ball in the left corner, where Rossi fell and converted.

The fifth charge was from Benedetto, who isolated the hit in an inexplicable way. Róger Guedes made the fifth penalty from Corinthians and from the left corner he converted for Timão.

On the first hit of the alternating kicks, Romero hit the middle and Cássio almost caught it with his foot, but the ball went in. Roni was responsible for the beat for Corinthians and also scored.

Varela took the second alternate penalty and converted in the left corner. Lucas Piton was the one who made the Corinthian charge and also scored the goal.

The third of the charges was from Ramirez and Cássio fell well to make the defense. Gil made the Corinthian charge and converted to classify Timão.

See more at: Libertadores da América and Corinthians x Boca Juniors.