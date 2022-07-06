Councilor Gabriel Monteiro becomes defendant for harassment and sexual harassment – Notícias

Councilman Gabriel Monteiro became a defendant for harassing and sexually harassing former advisor Luiza Caroline Bezerra Batista. The Justice of Rio confirmed, this Tuesday (5), to have received the complaint by the MP-RJ (Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro). The process is confidential.

According to the MP, Luiza worked in the production of content for the parliamentarian’s social networks and was forced to participate as an actress in videos of erotic scenes, which would be published on his channels. Otherwise, she would be fired. During the recordings, he took the opportunity to touch the employee’s private parts.

As the complaint also points out, Luiza even slept at the councilor’s house due to the increased workload, which generated other episodes of harassment. The lewd acts were still exposed to other employees, and the victim was often seen crying.

According to the investigation, Luiza commented, three times, with the congressman that she felt offended by his attitudes and embarrassed in front of her co-workers. However, Gabriel would have claimed that it was all a joke in the name of art.

The investigation of harassment of the former advisor is among the complaints that led to the representation against Gabriel Monteiro in the Ethics Council in the River Chamber. The parliamentarian runs the risk of losing his mandate at the end of the process for alleged breach of decorum. Luiza testified to the board members and confirmed the accusations.

“I suffered sexual harassment, as well as other people. He is a social patient. Just hearing his voice makes my heart race. I want to stay far away,” Luiza said at the time.

Through the advisory, the defense of councilor Gabriel Monteiro stated that the complaint was made by former aides to the parliamentarian who have already “confirmed working for the towing mafia” in testimony at the Council of Ethics of the Chamber and that, at the time, other employees were inside the car with the alleged victim and denied their version of harassment at the police station.



