Covid-19: city hall releases new schedule for vaccinated with Janssen

Cristine Rochol/PMPA People vaccinated four months ago can receive the second booster

The Municipal Health Department (SMS) publishes a new schedule for people who started the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 with the Janssen immunizer, expanding the public able to receive the second booster (third dose). The calendar includes, starting this Wednesday, 6th, people aged 37 or over, reaching those aged 18 or over on July 12 (check out the full schedule below).

The change follows guidance from the Ministry of Health, which announced the second booster for all people aged 18 and over vaccinated with Janssen. To avoid queues at vaccination points, it is necessary to stagger the public.

People who received the first booster (second dose) at least four months ago can receive the second booster (third dose). The Pfizer, Janssen or AstraZeneca immunizer may be applied, according to the availability of doses in the municipality.

The application of the second booster (third dose) remains maintained for immunocompromised patients aged 18 years and over. Vaccination will take place at 37 health units and at Shopping João Pessoa (check the locations here). To receive the immunizer, it is necessary to present an identity document and vaccination card.

Check the schedule for the application of the second booster (third dose) for those vaccinated with Janssen:

Wednesday 6th – People aged 37 and over

Thursday 7th – People aged 35 and over

Friday the 8th – People aged 33 and over

Monday 11 – People aged 30 and over

Tuesday, 12 – People aged 18 and over