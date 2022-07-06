Covid-19: DF records 1,634 new cases and 7 more deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered 1,634 new cases known from Covid-19 and more 7 deaths by the disease, this Tuesday (5). According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), the deaths occurred in June and July of this year. (see more below).
The transmission rate went from 0.96 on Monday (4), to 0.94. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to others. 94according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,777 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,755 lived in the federal capital and 1,022 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.
all in all, 812,403 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 95.5% of patients are recovered.
Covid-19 transmission rate in June and July, in DF:
- June 1: 1.47
- June 2: 1.46
- June 3: 1.43
- June 6: 1.47
- June 7: 1.53
- June 8: 1.63
- June 9: 1.72
- June 10: 1.80
- June 13: 1.84
- June 14: 1.83
- June 15: 1.78
- June 17: 1.72
- June 20: 1.62
- June 21: 1.58
- June 22: 1.54
- June 23: 1.49
- June 24: 1.44
- June 27: 1.25
- June 28: 1.18
- June 29: 1.12
- June 30: 1.07
- July 1st: 1.02
- 4th of July: 0.96
- July 5th: 0.94
- June 16, 2022: 2
- June 19, 2022: 1
- June 28, 2022: 1
- June 30, 2022: 1
- July 1, 2022: 1
- Ceilandia: 1
- Botanical Garden: 1
- Planaltina: 1
- Pilot Plan: 1
- Goiás: 2
- 70 to 79 years: 3
- 80 years or older: 3
Health professional in attendance at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for patients with covid-19 — Photo: MISTER SHADOW/ASI/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO
Until 16:25 this Tuesday (5), the occupancy rate of ICU beds in public hospitals was in 84.21%. Of the total of 46 beds, 32 were busy, 6 available and 8 blocked.
On the private network, at 11:55 am, 62.93% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 142 beds, 74 were used, 44 were vacant and 24 blocked.
The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Tuesday, 98,912 people tested positive and 864 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 76,032 contaminations and 1,772 lost lifes.
See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Tuesday:
Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on July 5, 2022 — Photo: SES-DF/Reproduction
