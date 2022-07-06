Covid-19: with more than 15 thousand active cases, Bahia registers 4,981 people with the disease in 24 hours | Bahia

Bahia recorded 4,981 cases of Covid-19 and two deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin published by the State Health Department (Sesab) this Tuesday (5). In all, there are 15,159 active cases across the state.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, of the 1,591,269 confirmed cases, Bahia accounts for 1,546,061 cases considered recovered and 30,049 deaths.

This Saturday’s bulletin also records 1,912,828 discarded cases and 346,877 under investigation.

These data represent official notifications compiled by the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Tuesday.

The data may still change due to the instability of the Ministry of Health system. The ministerial base has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

All details about the epidemiological bulletin can be checked on the platform provided by Sesab on the internet or through the Integrated Health Command and Control Center of the agency.

So far, Bahia accounts for 11,619,051 people vaccinated with the first dose, 10,701,320 with the second dose or single dose, 6,378,190 with the booster dose and 811,267 with the second booster.

Of the public aged 5 to 11 years, 979,458 children have already been immunized with the first dose and 562,846 have already taken the second dose.

Bahia has 456 active beds for the treatment of Covid-19. Of this total, 194 have hospitalized patients, which represents an overall occupancy rate of 43%.

Of these beds, 190 are adult ICU beds and have an occupancy rate of 53% (101 beds occupied).

In pediatric ICUs, 4 of the 23 vacancies are with patients (17% occupancy). Clinical beds for adults are at 45% occupancy and children’s beds at 2%.

In Salvador, of the 195 active beds, 119 are occupied (61% overall occupancy). The occupancy rate of adult ICU beds is 68% and pediatric ICU beds are at 40%.

Still in the capital of Bahia, clinical beds for adults are 70% occupancy and pediatric beds are 5%.

