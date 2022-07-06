Cruzeiro could be the symbolic champion of the turn in the 17th round of Serie B

photo: Mauro Horita/Cruzeiro Cruzeiro can be symbolic champion of the 1st turn in the 17th round

Isolated leader of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, with 38 points, Cruzeiro can be “symbolic champion” of the first round already in the 17th round. With a 1-1 draw against Ituano, this Tuesday (5), at the Novelli Jnior stadium, in Itu, in a delayed duel of the 14th round of the Second Division, the Minas Gerais club further extended the advantage at the top of the table. The next match for Serie B will be against Guarani. The match is scheduled for this Saturday (9), at 11 am, at the Earring of Gold of the Princess, in Campinas. If the Bugre wins, the Fox will reach 41 points and cannot be overtaken by rivals until the end of the turn. Even with an eventual stumble, Raposa can still ‘dry’ Vasco (runner-up, with 31 points) and Bahia (3rd place, with 29) to close the next round with the lead of the round assured. See the scenes below

Direct rival of the miners in the fight for access to the First Division, Bahia will have the chance to reduce the difference to Cruzeiro at the top of the table this Friday (8). At 7pm, the tricolor club will fight against the lantern Vila Nova-GO, at the Onsio Brasileiro Alvarenga stadium, in Goinia.

A triumph from Bahia against Goiás would reduce the gap with Raposa to six points. With that, the team led by coach Enderson Moreira would keep alive the chance of an eventual symbolic conquest of the shift. A draw for Bahia is enough for Cruzeiro to go ahead until the end of the shift.

On Saturday (9), it will be Vasco’s turn to take the field for Serie B. The Rio de Janeiro team is Cruzeiro’s main opponent in the fight for the symbolic “title” of champion of the innings. But the mission is far from easy.

The Maltino Cross will visit Cricima at the Heriberto Hlse stadium, in the city of Cricima, in Santa Catarina, at 4:30 pm. The Vasco club needs to win its game to postpone the symbolic title of Raposa.

Best 1st round campaign

Cruzeiro’s campaign could also be the best in the history of the first round of Serie B with 20 clubs. In 16 rounds, he scored 38 points. There are three games left until the end of the innings, so nine points are still up for grabs.

The record holder Vitria. In 2012, the team from Bahia reached an impressive 44 points in the first round. a use of 77.1% of the disputed points.

If it maintains its performance, Cruzeiro will surpass that mark. The celestial team got 79.16% of the points they played so far. At the end of the shift, this percentage would mean adding between 45 and 46 points.