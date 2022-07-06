Cruzeiro opens 15 points for 5th place in Serie B and maintains a 98% chance of access to the elite | cruise

Cruzeiro let the victory over Ituano slip away, even with one less player for most of the second half. But, in terms of table, the point added in Itu was another step taken by the team in search of access to Serie A.

Raposa reached 38 points, now with equality of games in relation to the other opponents. The duel with Ituano corresponded to the 14th round, would be held on the 24th of last month, but was postponed due to Cruzeiro playing in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.

The first team outside the elite classification zone, at the moment, is Criciúma, with 23 points. Cruzeiro’s advantage, which was 14 points, is now 15. Due to the number of victories, the Minas Gerais team could only leave the G-4 in six rounds. Therefore, it is guaranteed to be in the top four until at least the end of the 21st round.

According to the Department of Mathematics at UFMG, Cruzeiro has a 98.2% chance of moving up to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Before the tie, when the team had a game less than rivals, the chances were 98.4%.

The advantage for Vasco rose to seven points. Cruzeiro, still according to UFMG, has a 74.2% chance of being champion of the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, after 16 games played.

Cruzeiro’s next game is on Saturday, 11 am (GMT), against Guarani, at Brinco de Ouro da Princesa, for the 17th round. Cruzeiro will stay in the interior of São Paulo for the appointment, in order to avoid the wear and tear of two more trips. In Serie B, the team still has Novorizontino, at home, and CSA, away, until the end of the first round. On the 12th, the duel is with Fluminense, in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil.