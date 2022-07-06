Cruzeiro: transfers of athletes in Italy should strengthen celestial vault

photo: Disclosure / Milan Junior Messias should be bought permanently by Milan Cruzeiro can strengthen its coffers this second semester with FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. For having participated in the training process of midfielder derson and striker Junior Messias, Raposa must pocket part of the transfer values.

Atalanta must make official the purchase of the derson steering wheel, which belongs to Salernitana, for 15 million euros (R$ 82.86 million). The player passed by Raposa between 2018 and 2020, when he agreed to leave for Corinthians.

If the deal is closed, the cruise receive around R$ 650 thousand.

Another deal that could generate resources for the club is the sale of striker Junior Messias to Milan. The red-black team must exercise its option to buy and keep the Brazilian permanently, according to information from “Sky Sport Italia”. He belongs to Crotone.

The value of the deal has not yet been defined, but it ranges from 4 million euros, around R$22 million.

Photos of Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Cruzeiro fans in the game with Vila Nova, in Mineiro – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Born in Belo Horizonte, the scorer moved to Italy in 2011, at the age of 20, shortly after leaving Cruzeiro. He stayed at Toca I from 2009 to 2011. Therefore, Raposa can receive around R$ 330 thousand.

Junior Messias has an amazing track record. He went to Italy to seek a better life, not necessarily in football. Until 2015, according to Trivela magazine, Jnior was a delivery man at an electrical appliance store in Turin. At the same time, he played football in amateur leagues.

It was only in 2015, after being observed by coach Ezio Rossi, from Casale, then in Italy’s fourth division, that the Brazilian striker began his career in professional football in that country. Since then, he has passed through Chieri and Gozzano to Crotone and, more recently, Milan.