Culture: Congress overturns Bolsonaro’s vetoes, and Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws will come into force | Policy

In a defeat for President Jair Bolsonaro, the National Congress overturned this Tuesday (5) the presidential vetoes of two projects that provide for financial aid to the cultural sector — those of the Paulo Gustavo and Aldir Blanc laws 2 (read details about the two laws below).

In the case of the Aldir Blanc Law, deputies gave 414 votes to overturn the veto and 39 to maintain it. Among the senators, there were 69 votes to zero against the veto. Regarding the Paulo Gustavo Law, the score was 66 to zero among senators, and from 356 to 36 among deputies. The government leadership itself guided the rejection of the vetoes.

The overturning of the vetoes took place after pressure from cultural actors and producers, who in recent days have participated in public hearings on the subject in Congress.

The artists reinforced the importance of the two laws for the democratization of access to culture and art and called the texts the “SUS of culture”, in reference to the Unified Health System.

For a presidential veto to be overturned, an absolute majority of the votes of deputies (257 votes) and senators (41 votes) in a joint session is required.

More than once, the two vetoes had entered the agenda of the Congress session, but, for lack of agreement, the vote had been postponed.

Before the parliamentarians’ analysis, the president of Congress, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), wrote on a social network that the approval of the two laws “demonstrated a very consistent manifestation of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate for these two matters of interest of the cultural sector” and said that he awaited “the fairest possible outcome” in the appreciation of the vetoes.

Approved in March of this year by parliamentarians, the Paulo Gustavo Law provides for the transfer of R$ 3.86 billion in federal resources to states and municipalities to face the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the cultural sector, one of the most impacted by restrictions adopted during the health crisis.

According to the text, R$ 2.79 billion will be allocated to actions in the audiovisual sector and R$ 1.06 billion to emergency actions in the cultural sector. The proposal was named after the actor and comedian Paulo Gustavo, who died of Covid-19 in May last year.

Understand the law Paulo Gustavo

The “new” Aldir Blanc Law was approved days later and guarantees the annual transfer of R$ 3 billion to state and municipal governments, for five years, so that they finance cultural initiatives. The division of resources will be done as follows:

80% of the resources will go to public notices, public calls, courses, productions, artistic activities that can be transmitted over the internet; and also to maintain cultural spaces that develop initiatives on a regular and permanent basis;

20% of the resources will be allocated to actions of direct incentive to programs and projects that aim to democratize access to culture and take productions to peripheries and rural areas, for example, as well as regions of traditional peoples.

This is the second aid law for the cultural sector to be named after lyricist and composer Aldir Blanc, who died in 2020 from complications from Covid.

The first, approved in 2020, earmarked R$3 billion for emergency cultural initiatives, at a time when circulation restrictions prevented most exhibitions and shows.

Bolsonaro vetoed the new Aldir Blanc Law in full

The two laws establish sources of funds to finance the sector’s development policy.

According to the Paulo Gustavo Law, the money from the transfers will come from the financial surplus of revenues linked to the National Culture Fund and operated directly by the states and municipalities.

The proposal also authorizes the use of Union budget allocations and other sources not specified in the project. Also, according to the proposal, the transfer of funds by the Union must occur within a maximum of 90 days after the publication of the law.

In the case of the Aldir Blanc Law, the prediction is that the following will be used:

appropriations foreseen in the Budget and additional credits;

surplus of the National Culture Fund calculated on December 31 of the previous year;

grants and assistance from entities of any nature, including international organizations;

3% of the gross revenue from prediction contests and federal lotteries that have federal authorization, deducting this amount from the amounts allocated to the prizes;

funds from the collection of the Federal Lottery of Culture, to be created by a specific law;

result of investments in federal government bonds.

When vetoing the Paulo Gustavo Law, the Executive argued that “by creating the obligation for the federal government to transfer resources from funds such as the National Culture Fund to the States, Municipalities and the Federal District, the legislative proposal would weaken the rules of control , efficiency, management and transparency designed to audit federal resources and their execution”.

In addition, the General Secretariat of the Presidency stated, at the time, that the project was against the public interest by creating an expense subject to the limit of the spending ceiling — a rule that limits the growth of most public expenditures to inflation.