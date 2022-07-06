Daniella Marques promises Caixa as “mother of all causes for women in Brazil”

× Photo: Playback/Youtube

The new president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Daniella Marques, said this Tuesday (5) that her management at the head of the institution should be more aligned with women in Brazil. In her inaugural speech, the economist assured that the bank will now have a different look at the issue.

“So that we are not only the bank for all Brazilians, but the mother of all causes for women in Brazil”said the new president. “And I invite everyone to join Caixa in this cause, because a woman’s place is wherever she wants.”

“When Caixa embraces Brazil for its mothers, we embrace everyone”, she continued. “Feel hugged by me and Caixa – we are just getting started.”

She takes office a week after the first allegations against Pedro Guimarães, the bank’s president at the time, reached the press. The various reports of employees accusing the former president of sexual harassment – ​​and the complaint under investigation by the Federal Public Ministry – led to his downfall a day later, on June 29.

Daniella was Paulo Guedes’ right-hand man since his private sector days – she was his partner at Bozano Investimentos. Before Caixa, she was the Special Secretary for Productivity and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Economy, working with the minister.