David Harbor gives release date for the final season

Stranger Things 5 ​​may take a while to debut on Netflix

After a long wait, the fourth season of Stranger Things arrived with everything in Netflix, bringing a scary villain, new dynamics between the characters and even some new audience darlings. But now, second David Harbour, that brings Sheriff Hopper to life in the series, should take a little longer until the fifth and final season of the series.

Second harbor, in an interview with GQ UK, production on the fifth season isn’t expected to start until next year, which makes the minimum for release in the half of 2024. He said:

“I think we’re going to shoot next year. They’re finishing writing this year and they need to prepare and stuff, so I hope it’s this year.” explained the actor. “But I think that’s the plan, so it will probably come out in the middle of 2024, based on our track record.”

the fourth season of Stranger Things began filming in early 2020, but suffered several delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with a good amount of time passing between the beginning and the end of the recordings, in addition to all the post-production work. So the harbor prediction makes a lot of sense.

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2 is now available on Netflix.

Also check: