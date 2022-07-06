Defender stands out in possible last game and lives historic classification for Corinthians

The match that guaranteed Corinthians classification for the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores 2022 may have been João Victor’s last for the club. The defender, who managed to hold back the pressure of Boca Juniors away from home, returned to start this Tuesday and had good numbers.

The young defender has his transfer agreed to Benfica, from Portugal, which moved around 10 million euros (approximately BRL 55 million) to hire the athlete for five seasons. The forecast is that the trip to Portugal will take place this week.

So, if this scenario is confirmed, João is sure to be missing from the next match of Timão, against Flamengo, for the Brazilian Championship. Corinthians, it is important to remember, have Bruno Méndez, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Robert Renan available to replace the departure of shirt 33.

Facing Boca, the defender, with ankle pain, had to leave the field in the first stage. During the 45 minutes he was on the field, he was responsible for 19 touches, had 75% of correct passes and performed a cut – the data are from SofaScore.

If he doesn’t return to the field for the club, João Victor ends his time at Parque São Jorge with 79 matches – 71 of them as a starter. There are 37 wins, 22 draws and 20 losses. At the base, between U-20 and U-23, there are 53 games and three goals scored.

