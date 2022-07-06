DF Health Department confirms a case of human rabies; is first notification since 1978 | Federal District

The Health Department of the Federal District (SES-DF) confirmed, this Tuesday (5), a case of human rabies . According to data from the folder, so far, the last and only notification in the capital had been in 1978.

SES-DF states that, because of the case, anticipated the start of rabies vaccination for this Wednesday (6). However, he had not released further details about the initiative until early afternoon. More information should be shared at a press conference this afternoon.

IN MG: What is known about human rabies deaths in a month in Minas Gerais

According to the Health Department, “rabies is an acute viral infectious disease that affects mammals and can be transmitted to humans (anthropozoonosis) by biting, licking and scratching animals infected with the rabies virus”.

The disorder is characterized by neurological symptoms and, according to the folder, “is an almost always fatal disease (practically 100% of cases progress to death), for which the best prevention measure is pre- or post-exposure vaccination.” .

The virus is transmitted through the saliva of animals. The SES-DF states that “the last diagnosed case of rabies in dogs was in 2000 and, in cats, in 2001”.

Between May and June of this year, at least four children and adolescents died from rabies in Minas Gerais.