“Diablo Immortal” Turnaround: Game Earns $50 Million in 1st Month

Diablo Immortal has been criticized by the gamer community because of the microtransaction system adopted by ActivisionBlizzard. Players claim that the monetization strategies chosen have made the game just another “pay to win”, when players are practically forced to make purchases to progress.

Even so, the fact remains that Diablo Immortal is indisputably a financial success. According to data collected by the MobileGamer.bizin the first 30 days alone, the game raised US$ 48.9 — which is approximately R$ 264 million, in direct conversion.

In addition, more than 10 million downloads were recorded in the first month, an impressive fact, especially considering that during the game’s announcement in 2018, many fans of the franchise turned up their noses when they discovered that Blizzard’s initial idea was to launch the game. game for mobile devices only. Later, a PC version was also announced.

To give you an idea of ​​how high this revenue is, the newly arrived mobile version of APEX Legends raised $11 million in its first month. In addition, the amount was reached with twice the downloads, 21 million.

ActivisionBlizzard will hardly change the game’s monetization system due to player complaints. The trend is that, with the financial success of the game, the collection model will persist for a long time.

A fan fear is that games like Overwatch, which will receive a free version later this year, may have microtransactions along the lines of Diablo Immortal. If it has, it can drive more players away from the games developed in the studio and still put ActivisionBlizzard at the center of yet another controversy.