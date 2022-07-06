Diogo says he and Rodrigo Mussi exchanged block: ‘Life that follows’

Diogo Mussi, one of Rodrigo Mussi’s brothers, decided to chat with his followers last night and confided that he has no more information about the ex-brother of BBB 22 (TV Globo) because they both exchanged block on social networks. .

Through stories, on Instagram, the lawyer opened the question and answer box with an invitation to followers: ‘fancy’. A follower then asked if he thought his brother was lacking recognition after accompanying him to the hospital after the serious accident.

He initially preferred to put on warm cloths so as not to create controversy. “I’d rather not comment on these things so there’s no misinterpretation or speculation!” he wrote.

However, Diogo Mussi received several questions about the relationship with his brother and decided to tell the climate with the ex-BBB after an internet user pointed out that he noticed that he and Rodrigo no longer follow each other.

Lots of questions like that. I won’t go into the merits. But that’s it, blocked there, blocked here and life goes on. I’m not going to answer anything about Rodrigo anymore. Hope you understand!

Diogo Mussi

He was also asked if there was a chance of a meeting with Rodrigo and the other brother, Rafael Mussi. “Our relationship is EDA”, he joked, saying that the trio’s relationship is currently only at a distance.

Finally, Diogo Mussi did not fail to leave a poke in the air after a follower praised him for having dedicated himself to his brother during his hospitalization period. “Thank you, from my heart! Recognition is for few, unfortunately! But we follow!”, he finished.

Diogo Mussi delivers climate lived with ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi Image: Reproduction/Instagram

problems with the mother

Recently, Diogo Mussi spoke again about the difficult relationship with his mother in a conversation with netizens this afternoon. After saying that his mother threw them out of the house, he remembered a phrase that the woman said.

In the question box on Instagram, a person asked when the boy decided not to want his mother in his life, and he replied: “The moment I discovered what self-love was. Coincidence or not, it was the same day she told me: ‘I want you dead or under a bridge'”, he recalled.

Diogo also said that the hospitalization of the ex-BBB, who was in serious condition due to a car accident in March, was the most difficult moment of his life.

“My brother’s accident hit me hard. The very serious condition he was in, the birth of Luca [seu filho] next, my processes, startup, work on our house. Having to take care of everything, take care of everything, everyone and not fall apart. Do not give up. And not losing faith that everything would be okay,” he declared.