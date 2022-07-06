Discontinued sale, reinforcements in the window, Valdivia’s farewell and change in the World Cup: the last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras welcomes Cerro Porteño this Wednesday, 19:15, for the return leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América 2022. In the first game, thrashed by 3 to 0 and a comfortable advantage on the scoreboard.

Marcos Rocha, who should be a starter against the Paraguayan team, does not understand that the advantage is so decisive and asked for a head in place for the squad. See the video:

Abel Ferreira commanded the last training session this Tuesday and can play an alternative team.

Borja’s trip to River Plate should melt

The sale of striker Miguel Borja to River Plate will earn Palmeiras around R$ 18 million. But the sewing agreement between Junior Barranquilla and the Argentines must go sour. The Argentine Central Bank banned the outflow of currency from the country and the parallel exchange came into action, considerably increasing the currency’s price. See more details about the case.

No window reinforcements

The Palmeiras board does not intend to bring more reinforcements in the window. From the 18th of July, Brazilian clubs can hire. Verdão understands that Merentiel and José Miguel López are enough for the dispute of the season.

Palmeiras disagree on possible departure from Valdivia

Chilean announced his retirement last Friday and, since then, fans of the palm trees disagree about the chance of the midfielder having a farewell match at Allianz Parque. See some reviews.

Club World Cup to undergo date change

The dispute of the tournament organized by FIFA should jump to February next year. The World Cup agenda should merge and generate problems for the World Cup still in 2022. The initial information was confirmed by journalist Marcel Rizzo, from UOL Esporte.