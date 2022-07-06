Discover Grumari, the only Brazilian beach ranked among the 50 best in the world | Rio de Janeiro

Praia de Grumari, in the West Zone of Rio, is the only Brazilian beach in the ranking of top 50 of the world in 2022. The index is made annually by the travel site Big 7 Travel.

Praia de Grumari is the only Brazilian in the ranking of the 50 best in the world

The carioca paradise, which occupies the 38th position on the list, it gained prominence on the site for being close to the forest, for its fine and clean sands, and for the emerald green water.

“Copacabana and Ipanema hold all the fame, but those who really know Rio run to Praia de Grumari”, justified the website by including the Brazilian destination among the most beautiful in the world.

More images of Grumari Beach

THE Playa Conchal, in Costa Rica, leads the ranking. Soon after, come Turquoise Bayin Australia; Grace Bayin the Turks and Caicos Islands; Siesta Beach, in the United States; and Punta MosquitoIn Mexico.

Besides the Brazilian destination, the only other destination in South America to enter the coveted ranking is Punta del Estein Uruguay, occupying the 45th position (see the full list at the end of the article).

Grumari is located in a reserve area in the West Zone of Rio, with access from Recreio and Barra de Guaratiba

Praia de Grumari is located in the neighborhood of the same name, in the West Zone of Rio, 50 km from downtown Rio. THE coastline of more than 2.5 km there are practically no buildings – just the few kiosks on the sand.

On the opposite side of the sea, there are mountains covered with Atlantic Forest, in the reserve area inside the Pedra Branca State Parkconsidered the largest urban forest in the world.

Grumari Beach

The way by car is made either through Recreio dos Bandeirantes, where you pass the also protected Prainha and Abricó before reaching Grumari, or via Barra de Guaratiba.

For the more adventurous, in the right corner of Grumari there are other wild beaches that can only be accessed by sea or by trails, such as Dangerous, the middle one and from hell.

In Grumari, in the West Zone, the day was sunny and clear

Crowding on weekends

Despite being deserted on most days, the beach is not immune to crowds on summer weekends.

The City Hall of Rio, through the Municipal Environment Department, CET-Rio, the Municipal Guard and the Barra Sub-Prefecture, control access during Saturdays, Sundays and holidays in the hottest season of the year.

The capacity is according to the parking limit. There are 800 spaces (600 in Grumari and 200 in Prainha), the gates of Prainha (Avenida Estado da Guanabara, for those coming from Recreio) and Grumari (Estrada do Grumari, which gives access to Barra de Guaratiba) are closed, not allowing plus the driveway.

