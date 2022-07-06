Discover the region and find out the value of the new Luva de Pedreiro mansion in Pernambuco

After controversies with the former businessman, Luva de Pedreiro is finally reaping the fruits of the success he has been planting in recent months. Recently, the influencer moved from the house he used to live in the countryside of Bahia and now resides in a luxury mansion on the coast of Pernambuco.

Luva’s mansion is located in a condominium facing Serrambi Beach. According to information provided by journalist Leo Dias for the website “Metrópoles”, some artists have houses in the same area and powerful people in the northeast like to focus on the place.

The beach is located in the municipality of Ipojuca and is close to Porto de Galinhas (about 14km). According to Leo Dias, the mansion has a swimming pool, barbecue, garage, four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The journalist also found that renting the house costs more than R$30,000 per month.

The new space is well suited for Luva to enjoy with friends and family. In addition to the luxury mansion, the influencer will also be able to enjoy the natural beauties of the Northeast. Luva’s new home has generated a lot of positive feedback from fans on social media.