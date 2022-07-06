Disney’s Mickey Mouse Will Lose Copyright; understand – 07/05/2022 – Illustrated

One of the most iconic characters in American culture will soon enter the public domain. Mickey Mouse, a mouse who made his cartoon debut in 1928 and soon became the symbol of The Walt Disney Company — and synonymous with the cultural power of the United States — will no longer be exclusive to the company in 2024.

According to the country’s current intellectual property law, characters and other artworks are no longer exclusive to those who created them after 95 years of their conception. In practice, other people and companies will be able to use Mickey Mouse in their own stories — and not just on screens.

The end of exclusivity, however, will not come without restrictions. According to legal experts interviewed by the British newspaper The Guardian, if the use of the mouse happens in a way that relates it directly to the company, then it can claim in court that there has been an infringement of its trademark – in this case, Disney.

Unlike other Hollywood characters that have recently entered the public domain, such as Winnie the Pooh, or Puff, who turned serial killer, here the situation is more delicate because it involves precisely the character that became the face of The Walt Disney Company. In addition to an artistic creation, Mickey is also a commercial symbol.

That is, if an eventual appearance of the mouse in a non-Disney product relates it directly to the company, then the case may end up in court.

Created in October 1928 by Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks, Mickey Mouse made his public screen debut in the animated short “Steamboat Willie”. With the success, he ended up starring in over a hundred other films, such as “Fantasia”, as well as animated series, theme park attractions and a plethora of merchandise.

Over the past few decades, Disney has lobbied powerfully with American politicians to shape intellectual property law to preserve some of its oldest and most iconic characters. In May, after the company took a stand against a Florida law that restricts discussions of gender diversity and sexuality in schools, a Republican senator even made threats, proposing a change that would retroactively make several other properties public Disney intellectuals.