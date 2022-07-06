Do you know who was the first Marvel superhero?

It is a fact that the creations of Marvel revolutionized the world of heroes. Conceived in large part by Stan Lee, this universe has taken over all corners through his comics and films. However, many people still wonder what was the first character created by the famous comic book publisher. Many people don’t know that there are two heroes considered the precursors of this entire universe: the Human Torch and Namor, the Sub-Mariner.

Check out more about who was the first marvel superhero!

Read more: X-Men Producer Talks About Marvel Having Control Over Mutants

Marvel’s Trajectory and Its First Super Heroes

First, it’s important to remember the fact that Marvel wasn’t always known like this. It all started in 1939, with the founding of the so-called Timely Comics, which changed its name to Marvel only in 1961.

So, the first Marvel/Timely heroes were Namor (the underwater sailor) and the Human Torch (not the Fantastic Four member). These two first appeared in comics in 1939, long before the publisher was called Marvel.

They appeared together in the first issue of a comic book called The Invaders, a debut for the #1 Marvel Comics company. Then they even got their respective comics, The Human Torch and Sub-Mariner Comics, but they stopped publishing in 1949 .

The Sub-Mariner as the Real First Superhero

Many people also consider Namor to be Marvel’s first true superhero, as he appeared in Motion Pictures Funnies Weekly #1, which was never published due to lack of monetary background.

After the advent of Marvel as we know it today, the two heroes were also reinvented in this universe. The Human Torch was reworked and joined the Fantastic Four around 1960, first appearing in Fantastic Four #1.

An interesting curiosity!

Meanwhile, Namor has undergone some alterations by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby to become an anti-hero, returning in the same comic as The Torch. He also promised his live-action debut in Black Panther: Wakanda For Life later this year.